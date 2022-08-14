A Comprehensive Guide to the Timberwolves' Future Draft Picks

The Minnesota Timberwolves now have a three-headed monster in the form of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

But the asking price to obtain their newest star, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert, wasn't cheap. The T-Wolves gave a hefty return of picks, the NBA's trade market currency, to Utah in exchange for Gobert.

Where did the Gobert trade leave Minnesota? Here's a guide to the Wolves' future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Knicks Bryce McGowens

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Timberwolves --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Pacers, Heat, Spurs* Multiple

Details:

* - T-Wolves leave with least favorable selection between Heat, Spurs, Pacers.

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Timberwolves -- 2 Timberwolves --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Timberwolves --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Timberwolves -- 2 Timberwolves --

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage