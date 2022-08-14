Skip to main content

A Comprehensive Guide to the Timberwolves' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Minnesota Timberwolves' future draft pick stash.

The Minnesota Timberwolves now have a three-headed monster in the form of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

But the asking price to obtain their newest star, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert, wasn't cheap. The T-Wolves gave a hefty return of picks, the NBA's trade market currency, to Utah in exchange for Gobert.

Where did the Gobert trade leave Minnesota? Here's a guide to the Wolves' future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Knicks

Bryce McGowens

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Timberwolves

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Pacers, Heat, Spurs*

Multiple

Details:

* - T-Wolves leave with least favorable selection between Heat, Spurs, Pacers.

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Timberwolves

--

2

Timberwolves

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Timberwolves

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Timberwolves

--

2

Timberwolves

--

