A Comprehensive Guide to the Utah Jazz' Future Draft Picks

With All-Star Donovan Mitchell officially shipped out in exchange for a few win-now assets and a haul of future first round selections, the Utah Jazz have officially entered rebuild mode.

Their first move, send star Rudy Gobert off to Minnesota in exchange for even more first rounders, was an initial glimpse, but Mitchell's move sealed the deal.

With eight first round selections and even more pick swaps on the way, here's where the Jazz' cache of future picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Jazz -- 1 Rockets/Nets/Sixers Multiple* 1 Timberwolves Rudy Gobert

Details:

* — Jazz receive least favorable of Nets, Sixers and Rockets selections.

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Jazz -- 1 Timberwolves Rudy Gobert 2 Jazz --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Jazz -- 1 Timberwolves (Swap) Rudy Gobert 2 Jazz --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Jazz -- 1 Timberwolves Rudy Gobert

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Jazz -- 1 Timberwolves Rudy Gobert

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Jazz -- 1 Timberwolves* Rudy Gobert 2 Jazz --

Details:

* — Pick is Top-5 protected.

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Jazz -- 2 Jazz --

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.