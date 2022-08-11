Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Warriors’ Future Draft Picks

A guide to Golden State's future pick stash.

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off their fourth title in the Steph Curry era, but astoundingly could improve their roster even more.

With a plethora of young talent, the Warriors could again cash in and grab more win-now stars, or stick with development. Should they choose the former, they’ll need draft picks, the NBA’s currency.

Golden State has also shown premier development with their picks through guys like Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Here’s a guide to the Golden State Warriors future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Warriors

--

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Warriors

--

2

Hornets*

Brad Wanamaker

Details:

 Top-55 protected

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Warriors

--

2

Grizzlies*

Eric Paschall

Details:

Protected No's 43-60

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Warriors

--

2

Warriors

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Warriors

--

2

Warriors

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Warriors

--

2

Warriors

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Warriors

--

2

Warriors

--

