Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Wizards' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Washington Wizards' cache of future NBA draft picks.

With superstar Bradley Beal on board for the long-haul, the Washington Wizards will now look to gather talent to build around him.

But adding players, whether it be another star or even just smaller roster pieces, draft picks are almost always needed.

Here’s where the Wizards’ cache of future draft picks currently stand:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Celtics*

Montrezl Harrel

Details:

* - Protected Top-45.

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Wizards

--

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Wizards

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Wizards

--

2

Wizards

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Wizards

--

2

Wizards

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Wizards

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Wizards

--

2

Wizards

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Wizards

--

2

Wizards

--

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: How Walker Kessler Fits with the Utah Jazz

By Derek Parker
Florida State Basketball
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida State's Baba Miller

By Draft Digest Staff
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Los Angeles Lakers' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Can Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker Impact Winning Now?

By Nick Crain
Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky's Chris Livingston

By Draft Digest Staff
RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the New York Knicks' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Rookie Tracker

How Rookie Keegan Murray Fits with the Sacramento Kings

By Derek Parker
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Newsfeed

A Comprehensive Guide to the Denver Nuggets' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff