A Comprehensive Guide to the Wizards' Future Draft Picks

With superstar Bradley Beal on board for the long-haul, the Washington Wizards will now look to gather talent to build around him.

But adding players, whether it be another star or even just smaller roster pieces, draft picks are almost always needed.

Here’s where the Wizards’ cache of future draft picks currently stand:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Celtics* Montrezl Harrel

Details:

* - Protected Top-45.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Wizards --

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Wizards --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Wizards -- 2 Wizards --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Wizards -- 2 Wizards --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Wizards --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Wizards -- 2 Wizards --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Wizards -- 2 Wizards --

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.