NBA Mock Draft: Pistons Grab Three-and-D Wing
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is just a handful of days away, and the Detroit Pistons are hoping to avoid falling for the third straight season.
One of their most demoralizing seasons in years — a 14-68 record overall with little to no development to be shown — gave them the top odds: a 14% chance at No. 1 and falling no further than No. 5.
Still, the team was in the same position last year, and fell to No. 5 to grab high-flier Ausar Thompson.
If Detroit does indeed fall, they’ll have options. In a recent mock draft I posted to YouTube, the Pistons selected 6-foot-9 French wing Zaccharie Risacher No. 4 overall.
Hailing from the LNB Pro A league in France — the same league 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama won MVP in a season ago — Risacher has likely cemented himself as a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft with length, shooting prowess and strong defensive tools.
In 31 games with JL Bourg, Risacher has averaged 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 44% overall and 35% from beyond the arc. Strong numbers for a 19-year-old in the one of the best leagues in the world.
While Risacher likely wouldn’t be NBA-ready from the jump, he would infuse the Pistons with everything they need: outside shooting, on or off-ball defense and a high-ceiling player that can develop alongside the rest of the core. The fully realized version of the wing would be highly impactful next to Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
There’s a chance he’ll be in the mix for the top spot, but signs are pointing towards Risacher being drafted anywhere from No. 2 through No. 8.
The 2024 draft lottery kicks off at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 12.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.