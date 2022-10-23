2022 NBA Rookie Class is Off To Terrific Start

The NBA has in the past had its fair share of weak drafts, where top-tier talent levels simply weren't up to par, or the depth of a class was modest to say the least.

That has changed dramatically in recent years, with the league striking gold continuously year after year, in large part due to the positionless nature of the game, which has opened up for players who in years past would have been pigeonholed as something they may not have actually been.

(Imagine someone drafting Tyrus Thomas in today's NBA as opposed to 2006. We might legitimately talk about a DPOY candidate.)

The (very) early returns on the 2022 draft class, I'm happy to report, also looks like a slam dunk, continuing the league's impressive gathering of talent, which further underlines how we truly are in the golden age of basketball. This is, by far, the best collection of talents the league has ever seen and Victor Wembanyama is still a year away. Truly insane times.

So let's get into this class, shall we?

Paolo Banchero looks like a stud, even if he does need some work defensively which we saw against Boston on Saturday.

We, as an NBA community, can at times be fixated on the idea of making players flawless, by focusing on their weaknesses too much, and that's a problem. Banchero might have some ways to go in certain departments, but let's also very much include how incredible he looks offensively. The 6-foot-10 forward is putting up 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

What stands out is Banchero's ability to self-create. Over 56% of his made shots are unassisted, which for a player of his size, age, experience, and shooting volume is frankly unheard of. The former Duke star is creating his own looks from all over the court, while also setting up his teammates.

His efficiency, or lack thereof, might be a theme during his rookie season as he learns to identify his own preferable spots from the floor, and how he gains an advantage over bigger players. So yes, acknowledge the fact that he's hitting just 41.8% from the field, but don't put too much stock into it quite yet. He's the Rookie Of the Year favorite for a reason.

Joining Banchero on the "Oh dear lord, that guy can put up numbers" list is Bennedict Mathurin, who is currently averaging 24 points per game for the Pacers.

Now, that number does need some context, because Mathurin is sporting a TS% of 65.9%, which is definitely unsustainable. However, even as his numbers and efficiency will eventually come back down to Earth, there are major positives to take away from his early start.

For one, he's a smooth NBA-caliber scorer, who works both on and off the ball. He's got a legitimate long-range jumper, an in-between game, and he's fully capable of putting up big numbers within the flow of an offense. He doesn't take over possessions, is a more than willing passer, and has seemingly leaned into the vision of being Tyrese Haliburton's primary passing target.

That may seem like a premise most would agree to, but that's not always the case. We often see young players wanting to establish themselves by their own accord, to prove what they're capable of, but the maturation of Mathurin allows him to just play within a set structure from the get-go.

As the year progresses, expect Mathurin to settle into the role as the number two guy moving forward, as he establishes himself as the second-most crucial piece to the Pacers long-term.

(While on the subject of the Pacers, let's also briefly mention that second-rounder Andrew Nembhard has gotten off to a good start. His minutes have been a bit all over the place, so we don't yet know if this is a bit of random production, or something reliable. If the latter, the Pacers would have absolutely nailed their 2022 draft.)

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have both been phenomenal for the Pistons, and you can read more about them right here. Needless to say, their solid debuts were just the beginning. Ivey looks like an immediate high-end starter with star upside, and Duren has been impressively productive for someone his age. Phenomenal draft by Detroit so far.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

In Houston, Tari Eason has gotten off to a better start than Jabari Smith Jr, which isn't all that surprising. Eason was always far more NBA-ready, where Smith's reliance on the long ball could swing his production a lot pending on his success rate.

Smith is taking 8.7 shots from deep per game over his first three games - a number that's encouraging given his talents in that department. Unfortunately, he's hitting just 30.8% of those shots, and hitting an even worse percentage (30.0%) from inside the arc.

Both those numbers should increase as the season moves along, so no need to worry quite yet. On the bright side, the 6-foot-10 big man moves well, has been a presence on the glass, and has done fairly well contesting shots.

Eason, however, is simply more polished at this point. While only playing 17.7 minutes per game - a number that's at least 10 minutes too low for someone of his caliber - the rookie is putting up 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

The numbers don't quite do him justice, as he's a powerhouse of energy, athleticism, and raw physical strength. 10 games from now, he should be getting 20 minutes regularly. If not, that'd be a miscalculation by Houston.

Other notable players:

- Jake LaRavia (7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and a bunch of positional flexibility. Seemingly another hit by Memphis.)

- Walker Kessler (9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks. Very opportunistic scoring so far, but clearly a strong defensive presence. Good get by the Jazz if he can maintain this level of production.)

- Keegan Murray (19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds. Would get a much bigger blurp had he not only played one game. He's still my personal favorite for Rookie Of the Year.)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.