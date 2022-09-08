2022 Pangos Festival Takeaways

Pangos events have a reputation of hosting top notch talent across multiple classes and the Pangos Festival wasn’t any different. From five-stars, four-stars, rising stars and high major commits, the talent level yielded plentiful standouts and takeaways. It was a tough task to narrow down, but here are my favorite takeaways from this year's Pangos Festival.

Mercy Miller Deserves to be Mentioned Amongst 2024’s Top Scorers

The 6-foot-4 Houston Cougars commit showcased his smooth three level scoring ability as he averaged 31.5 points per game over the two games. Miller made scoring look effortless with his combination of confidence, poise, shot making, deep range, and dynamic handle.

Whether it was in the halfcourt or in transition, Miller’s shot making versatility gave defenders trouble. He connected on catch-and-shoots, step backs, floaters, and multi-level pick-and-roll pullups while finishing above and below the rim.

His pull-up shooting from three and midrange is what probably impressed me the most. He got to his spots at his own pace, was balanced and showed the ability to still get square while drifting or fading. Pick-and-roll scoring is a coveted skill and Miller is on the right trajectory towards it becoming a reliable weapon for him on the collegiate and NBA level.

The Lockdown Duo of Dual and Fears Jr.

Jeremy Fears Jr. (2023 Michigan St. commit) and Garwey Dual (2023 Providence commit) were the two best defenders at the event and teamed up for the Midwest squad to wreak havoc defensively on and off the ball. Both made their presence felt with pressure at the point of attack, one on one stops, and defensive event creation via strips, steals, deflection, and much more.

The duo possesses similar characteristics that make them top level defenders and event creators in the 2023 class from quick hands, anticipation, instincts, competitiveness, and a high motor. The biggest difference between the two is Dual’s ability to use his size and length more. At around 6-foot-4 and what appears to be a plus wingspan, Dual has at least a couple of inches on the 6-foot-1 Fears Jr.

In addition to his defense, Dual produced offensively. His mix of slashing, creative ball handling, shot making and effective playmaking helped earn him co-MVP honors.

Fears Jr. is the Most College Ready Point Guard in the 2023 Class

Fears Jr. furthered his case as the readiest college point guard in the class. He’s a disruptive and relentless defender that functions as a legitimate floor general and capable shot maker. He excelled at controlling the pace, facilitating, and picking his spots to score. Fears Jr. developed terrific chemistry with the event’s co-MVP, Flory Bidunga, particularly out of pick-and-rolls with on target lobs for easy dunks.

Considering his two-way ability, competitiveness and basketball awareness, there might not be a better player to school/coach fit then Fears. Jr. with Michigan St, and Tom Izzo. After this upcoming year with Overtime Elite, I fully expect immediate significant minutes for him in a Spartans uniform as a likely starter.

The Continued Rise of Flory Bidunga

The 2024 big man is continuing his breakout summer. From the NBA Top 100 Camp, Adidas 3SSB live period and now the Pangos Festival, Bidunga adds another standout event performance to his resume as the event’s co-MVP.

Bidunga utilized an impressive blend of physical tools in his length, quick twitch athleticism, chiseled frame, and fluidity to dominate as a rim finisher and rim protector. He finished easy basket opportunities like floor runs, drop offs, putbacks and lobs above the rim. Bidunga’s large catch radius was an excellent combination with Fears. Jr’s passing and allowed Bidunga to feast in an ideal role. Additionally, he blocked and altered shots on the ball and at the rim as a weakside shot blocker.

There were a few flashes that really stood out for me. Offensively, a turn and face jumper and a spin finish on the other side of the glass in transition. Seeing a jumper flash and a self-creation move from a big man is encouraging for his potential offensive upside even if he is best suited as a rim finisher.

The notable defensive flash was a perimeter stop in space. Bidunga displayed lateral fluidity in space against a tricky handle and the willingness to get down in a stance in that type of situation.

Bidunga has only been playing basketball for a few years and in the states for about a year. There is plenty of upside and raw talent to tap into as he continues to gain more experience.

Several Exciting First Impressions and Re-Impressions

One of the things I enjoy about events like the Pangos Festival is seeing a new player for the first time or getting eyes on someone that I haven’t seen in a while. There were several players that fall into that category and either impressed or re-impressed me. Let’s take a quick hitter look at them.

Zayden High (6’9" | 2023)

Two-way forward with a modern skill set. Impressed with his floor stretching, passing, functional handle, vertical pop in space, quick hands and help defense.

Sam Walters (6’8" | 2023)

The lefty is a smooth shooting stretch forward with functional ballhandling. Knocked down movement threes, catch-and-shoot threes and flashed some vertical pop on a transition grab and go dunk. Alabama commit.

Drew Fielder (6’9" | 2023)

Tough and skilled stretch big with a soft touch on multiple levels.

Gehrig Normand (6’6" | 2023)

The Michigan State commit is a confident shooter and shot maker that's bouncy with a runway.

Jayden Hastings (6’9" | 2023)

A mobile big man that thrives as a lob threat, rim finisher and shot blocker.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.