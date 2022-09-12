Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Current Player Comps for Upcoming Class

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded with talent, so we've taken a look at comparisons for next year's rookies and current NBA players.
Especially in the modern NBA, no two players are even close to the same. With that in mind, with every rookie class that comes through it's natural to attempt to compare each prospect to current players. 

It's still extremely early in the scouting cycle for the 2023 NBA Draft, but there's still similarities between some of the upcoming draftees and NBA players.

Here's a few initial player comps for some of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class. In general, most of these guys are actually blends of several current NBA players, but there's always one player that feels most similar from a style of play standpoint for each. 

As these prospects have the chance to showcase their talent over the next several months, we will continue to update the comparisons for each.

Amari Bailey - Cole Anthony

Anthony Black - Josh Giddey

Anthony Black - Josh Giddey

Arthur Kaluma - Pascal Siakam

Baba Miller - Ousmane Dieng

Cason Wallace - Marcus Smart

Chris Livingston - Josh Christopher

Dillon Mitchell - Kelly Oubre

Gradey Dick - Luke Kennard

Jarace Walker - Tari Eason

Jett Howard - Cam Johnson

Jordan Walsh - Jeremy Sochan

Kel’El Ware - Mo Bamba

Scoot Henderson - Russell Westbrook

