2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Indiana Pacers Land No. 7 Overall Pick

During Tuesday’ NBA Draft Lottery, the Indiana Pacers found out what pick they will have in 2023 NBA Draft.

On Tuesday evening, NBA franchises encountered a momentous occasion with the potential to significantly impact their future. The top 14 picks of the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 22, were solidified at the draft lottery.

During an exciting event, the NBA unveiled the fortunate recipient of the coveted No. 1 overall pick and Victor Wembanyama, along with the remaining lottery positions.

The Indiana Pacers had the seventh best odds entering the night, and ultimately landed the No. 7 overall pick. It was one of the expected results for Indiana, who had around a 20 percent chance at landing the pick.

While they didn't land one of the coveted top prizes, Indiana has a strong, emerging core already in the form of young up-and-coming players.

With Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin holding the current reigns, the Pacers will likely look to bolster their frontcourt with Myles Turner signed on for the long haul.

In their current range, they'll like have options between Taylor Hendricks, Gradey Dick, Ausar Thompson, Cam Whitmore and more. Hendricks currently seems like the most seamless fit, plugging in as a floor-spacing four offensively and a versatile roving shot-blocker next to Turner on defense.

Between now and the 2023 NBA Draft, the Draft Digest team will be breaking down prospects that could be available in the Pacers' range.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.