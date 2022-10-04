2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Big Ten

During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.

In the upcoming college basketball campaign, there’s quite a bit of talent in the Big Ten.

Who are the top players in the conference as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Jett Howard (Michigan)

As a freshman at Michigan playing under his father, Howard could be one of the best 3-point shooters in the country. He's got ideal wing size for the NBA and should be a one-and-done if all goes right this season.

Kris Murray (Iowa)

The twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, Kris Murray could end up being a first rounder next summer. He's more of a 3-and-D prospect at this point, but don't be surprised if he makes a solid jump this season.

Skyy Clark (Illinois)

A somewhat undersized combo guard, Clark should have a pretty significant role as a freshman at Illinois. If he can get back to his prior form before his ACL injury, he will be a quality scorer and playmaker.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Since he'll be 23 on draft night, Jackson-Davis will likely be a second-round selection. For a team looking for a win-now talent that can make an immediate impact, the 6-foot-9 forward would be a great pickup.

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

A legit 7-footer, Dickinson expanded his range to beyond the 3-point line last season. If he's able to make another significant jump this season as a modern big, he'll have suitors at the NBA level.

Honorable Mentions: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Terrence Shannon, Zach Edey, Coleman Hawkins, RJ Melendez

