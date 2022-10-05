2023 NBA Draft: Wembanyama and Henderson Prove Why Class Could be Generational

In what was the most anticipated basketball game in several months, the G League Ignite hosted Metropolitans 92 just outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Hundreds of NBA staff members and media along with thousands of fans gathered to get an in-person look at the projected top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The top guard prospect in the world in Scoot Henderson was finally set to match up with 7-foot-4 center Victor Wembanyama.

For several days leading up to the event, the two prospects spoke to the media and put in preparation for what was setting up to be the most important game of their lives to this point. While Wembanyama is widely considered the guy to be taken first overall next summer, Henderson would have the chance to start closing the gap.

“He’s really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot,” said Wembanyama when asked about Henderson on Monday.

There’s a chance that for the next decade or more, these two players will be linked together as two franchise-altering talents in the NBA. For now, Henderson is focused on what’s in front of him and doesn’t need any external motivation to continue his success.

"I feel like I don't need any extra motivation,” Henderson said. “I’m trying to dominate and demoralize whoever I'm in front of."

From the minute the game tipped off on Tuesday night, both Henderson and Wembanyama put on a show.

Henderson came out hot, proving why he’s in consideration for the top overall pick in the upcoming draft. He attacked early and often flashing scoring upside at all three levels.

In fact, he scored 18 points in the first half in just over 12 minutes. The explosiveness popped for Henderson, playing with energy and assertiveness that was contagious. His spectacular play in the first half led to the Ignite leading by 19 points when the first half came to a close.

Wembanyama also flashed greatness early on, especially on the defensive end. Within the first few minutes of the game, be blocked two shots. As a prospect on that end of the floor, he has the upside to be an absolute game changer.

At the half, the French center had produced nine points while knocking down one of his two 3-point attempts.

We will continue to update you live as the game goes on.

