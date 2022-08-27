A Comprehensive Guide to the Denver Nuggets' Future Draft Picks

With back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic at the helm, the Denver Nuggets are always in position to contend for the coveted NBA Finals.

But teams are always looking to acquire even more talent, and draft picks are the NBA's currency. Denver could look to add even more talent alongside Jokic, guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the Nuggets' future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Nuggets -- 2 OKC, WAS, DAL or MIA* Multiple

Details:

* - Nuggets recieve second most favorable of Thunder, Wizards and more favorable of Heat, Mavericks selections.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nuggets -- 2 Nuggets --

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Nuggets --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nuggets -- 2 Nuggets --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nuggets --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nuggets -- 2 Nuggets --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Nuggets -- 2 Nuggets --

