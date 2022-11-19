A Scout’s Take: Brazile the Lottery Pick, McCollum the Next Top Transfer Target and the Taylors (Hendricks and Funk)

We're starting to get more of a sample size with each passing day of college basketball. As expected, there's quite a few players that are exceeding expectations and deserve more NBA Draft buzz.

While every team has played just a few games, there's already insight that can be gained.

Forget the First Round. Is Trevon Brazile a Lottery Pick?

After showing interesting flashes at Missouri and creating a major buzz all throughout Arkansas’ overseas tour, Trevon Brazile has arrived. Through three games, the lanky forward is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds (2.3 offensive), 2 stocks (steals and blocks) while shooting 44% from deep (4/9). Brazile gets it done with a mix of size, length, fluidity, ball skills and explosive athleticism. By now, I think most of us have seen his early dunk of the year candidate and resounding message to think twice about jumping with him.

The jaw dropping physical tools isn't his only case for the lottery. Brazile possess legit touch with functional and developing ball skills. Take a look at how fluid he is with his movement and footwork against the closeout attack and attacking off the bounce to get to his spot.

Brazile has an immediate NBA role and floor as a rim running, vertical spacer and finisher that blocks shots. With his evolving skill set and tools, there is plenty more upside to tap into. Entering the season, I gave him a first round grade and he’s moving towards a lottery grade. The only thing holding me back from giving him a comfortable lottery grade is how early we are in the season. He’s one of my favorite players in the draft and deserves lottery consideration.

Tracking Javian McCollum

Building off a promising freshman year, Javian McCollum is off to a MAAC Player of the Year type of season with averages of 20.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 46% 3-point shooting (five attempts per game). He’s a dynamic shot maker and space creator that’s capable of creating shots for himself and others. His feel, poise and early understanding of how to find a balance between scoring and facilitating has been impressive.

Despite being listed at 6-foot-2 and 155 pounds, McCollum’s combination of scoring and playmaking should have scouts tuned in and high major coaches as well. He should be a top transfer target if decides to enter the portal. We’ve seen guards Malachi Smith (Chattanooga to Gonzaga) and Tyson Walker (Northeastern to Michigan St.) “transfer up” to prominent schools and I don’t see why McCollum couldn't as well. Regardless, McCollum should enter his name in the 2023 draft for feedback. I’m a big fan of his game and upside.

The Taylors (Hendricks and Funk)

Taylor Hendricks, UCF’s highest rated recruit ever (#46 RSCI), is emerging on the draft scene thanks to his combination of size, length, shooting flashes (50% from deep on 14 attempts) and two-way upside. At 6-foot-9, he’s a big and rangy wing that’s showing the ability to score inside and on the perimeter while affecting the defensive end with his size and length (2.6 stocks). With his tools, Hendricks projects to be a switchable defender, capable of defending in space. If the shooting continues to trend upward, he’ll be UCF’s first drafted player since Jermaine Taylor was drafted in the second round by the Wizards in the 2009 draft.

Transitioning from a freshman to a graduate student in Taylor Funk, his NBA case is simple. He’s a shooter with size (6-foot-9) and adequate overall physical tools. He’s more bouncy around the rim than given credit for and utilizing his tools to be more disruptive on the defensive end so far (3.5 stocks).

After shooting 37% from three (7.3 attempts) last season at St. Joe’s, he’s off to a hot start this season at 48% on 6.8 attempts. If he’s more of the shooter he showed last season and so far this season opposed to the 35% career shooter, Funk is a draftable prospect. He’s a potential Portsmouth Invitational name that I can see boosting his stock there.

