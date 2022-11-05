A Scout's Take: Volume One

The start of college basketball is right around the corner. This Monday will be a holiday for many of us, especially during ESPN's 24-hour Marathon of college basketball (please bring it back). All season, I’ll be doing a running series with my thoughts on prospects and all things scouting related as I work through the evaluation process.

In this first installment, I predict a couple of potential draft risers after the season’s first two weeks, who may deliver the standout game of opening week including deep cut selections for both.

Biggest Risers After Two Weeks?

Gradey Dick (Kansas, Freshman)

As a 6-foot-8 knockdown shooter, Dick already possesses NBA positional size and arguably the most coveted skill: elite shooting. He mixes those traits with shooting versatility, effective closeout attacks, a high basketball IQ and is a bouncier athlete than he’s given credit for.

The Champions Classic game against Duke is of course the key game for Dick and Kansas over the season's first two weeks. He’s generally regarded as a first rounder, somewhere in the top 20. A solid performance against the Blue Devils on this stage could put him in the no doubt lottery conversation, if he isn't already there now.

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, Freshman)

A two-way, big connector with a NBA frame, yup, sign-me up. It remains to be seen whether Hood-Schifino ultimately plays point guard on the NBA level, but there’s no doubting that he’s a skilled passer that can make others better. His fit with Indiana is excellent. He’ll be able to play his game around other offensive focal points like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson.

The jumper is the swing skill, particularly from three. I’m buying his overall shotmaking ability and at this point, he’s at least a capable shooter. If his jumper is falling early, he should start to see his stock rise and point more of a sure-fire one-and-done.

I’m interested to see how he compares all season with Arkansas', Anthony Black, who Hood-Schifino shares a similar game and role projection. Hoping for an Indiana-Arkansas tournament matchup.

Deep Cut: Justyn Fernandez (George Mason, RS Freshman)

There continues to be so much exciting talent in the A-10 and Justyn Fernandez could emerge as the best of the bunch. He’s an explosive, twitchy wing with ever developing ball skills and high two-upside. He’s all but guaranteed to generate countless jaw dropping highlights on both ends of the floor.

Games against No. 15 Auburn and Boston College highlight early season tests for Fernandez and George Mason.

Best Single Game Opening Week Performance?

Marcus Sasser (Houston) vs. St. Joe's

Considering competition level and production, Marcus Sasser vs St. Joe’s will be a top performance to watch for me.

Sasser returns for his senior year as a potential All-American and Player of the Year Candidate on a third-ranked Houston team buzzing with title aspirations. His return comes on the heels of a dominant G-League Elite camp where he showed no signs of his toe injury, earning an invite to last year’s combine and standing out there as well.

With his scoring versatility on and off the ball plus his continued development, the six-foot-two shotmaking guard is expected to lead the Cougars in scoring and build off both his draft process momentum and last season’s production before injury limited him to 12 games (17.7 points per game, 2.6 assists, 43 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game).

Last season’’s opening week for Sasser featured 25 points against Hofstra and 26 points against Rice with a combined eight made threes.

Deep Cut: Steve Settle III (Howard) vs. No. 4 Kentucky

Settle III is a fluid and toolsy big man with functional ball skills that could intrigue teams as a long term developmental prospect, especially if he continues to show the ability to stretch the floor. While averaging 13.8 points per game, Settle III raised his three point percentage (25% to 35%) on more volume (24 attempts to 85 attempts).

His best game last season came in primetime against Notre Dame, led by Balke Wesley, the eventual 25th overall selection by the Spurs. Settle III poured in 25 points alongside 7 rebounds, 3 steals and connected on two of five threes. He’ll have another marquee opportunity to shine, this time against Kentucky and their plethora of prospects, including likely matchups against Daimon Collins and Jacob Toppin.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.