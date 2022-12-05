Arkansas Guard Nick Smith Jr. Showcases Talent in First Real Action

Top 2023 guard prospect Nick Smith Jr. saw his first real action for Arkansas on Saturday night.

After playing just five minutes versus Troy off injury and failing to score, top 2023 guard prospect Nick Smith Jr. of Arkansas was productive in his first real action.

Smith Jr. poured on 16 points and dished out five assists in just 24 minutes on Saturday, helping the Hogs to a 99-58 win over San Jose State.

Smith Jr. was lauded as potentially the best guard prospect in college basketball coming into the season, but was sidelined for the Razorbacks first seven games with a preseason injury.

Following his first game versus the Spartans, it’s clear to see why there was hype surrounding the 6-foot-5 combo guard. Across eight events tracked by Cerebro Sports, Smith Jr. averaged an 8.9 C-RAM, making him one of the top high school players in the country coming into

Smith Jr. dazzled on offense, spraying a trio of 3-pointers to go along with pretty floaters and malleable layups. He certainly looked more the part of combo guard alongside 6-foot-8 point guard Anthony Black, despite dishing out five dimes.

Smith will have his work cut out for him with a late start, but the door is open for a clear third prospect to emerge behind Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. And he could just be that.

With a majority of the season left on No. 11 Arkansas’ schedule, along with a hopeful NCAA tournament berth, Smith Jr. has plenty of time to showcase what made him one of the top recruits in the country.

The Razorbacks are back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 6 as Smith Jr. continues to work himself back into game shape.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.