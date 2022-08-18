Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball: Foreign Tour Takeaways

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished their European tour with a perfect 4-0 record in a significant warm up to the regular season. As the team builds cohesion and incorporates many new faces, there was plenty to takeaway from as the collegiate season looms.

The Nick Smith Jr. Experience

Nick Smith Jr’s debut in an Arkansas uniform didn't disappoint. The talented five-star prospect and projected top-eight overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft displayed the innate scoring, advanced in between game, self creation, passing flashes and disruptive defense that have grown accustomed to seeing from him with Brad Beal Elite and North Little Rock High School.

He didn't seem slowed down by a finger injury (deep bone bruise) that left his availability for the tour in doubt. Smith Jr. finished second on the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game while shooting 39.1% from three (9/23) as his shotmaking prowess and versatility shined with stepback and pullback jumpers, PNR scoring, relocation and catch and shoot threes plus timely cuts for scores. There might not be a more smooth and fluid shot creator and shooter in the class.

Despite his slender frame, Smith Jr. collected eight steals and was active on and off the ball with his motor and plus length (about a 6-foot-9 wingspan) including a number of shot contests. He’s a defensive playmaker, but as he continues to add strength to help hold his spots and absorb contact, there is defensive upside as someone that can reliably get one on one stops at the next level too.

Smith Jr. sharing primary handling and facilitation duties with Anthony Black is something to watch all season. Finished the tour with a 1:1 assist to turnover ratio 12 assists to 12 turnovers). As the rising star continues to develop his point guard skills and build off his connective passing and PNR playmaking (connected with Walsh on a beautiful lob assist for a dunk out of the PNR), splitting those duties with Black should help guide is growth and allow him gain experience alongside another primary, which is likely his ideal scenario at the NBA level.

Hello, Trevon Brazile!

Talk about breaking out immediately! From the tour’s start to finish, Trevon Brazile let both Arkansas fans and scouts know that he will not only be an integral piece to Arkansas success this season, but a legitimate NBA prospect that could be one and done in Fayetteville.

At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, the Missouri transfer unexpectedly led Arkansas in scoring at 15.8 point per game on a dominant 85.3% (29-34) shooting from the field by maximizing his absurd physical tools and high motor. He saved his best game for last, leading the way with 28 points and nine rebounds.

The agile Brazile showed his quick twitch athleticism and easy bounce to be a ferocious above the rim finisher whenever he had the opportunity. Whether it was on lobs, drop offs, dump downs or hard floor runs, the transfer was looking to finish with ill intent and had a variety of poster dunks throughout including a vicious one hand put back.

Although he excelled in the paint as a finisher, there is reason to be encouraged about his shooting potential and should be monitored all season. Brazile has a fluid, compact, confident and repeatable shooting stroke. He connected on multiple jumpers including a catch and shoot 3 with excellent shot mechanics for his only made three (four attempts) and a fadeaway jumper off the bounce after pivoting. Coupled with his shooting flashes at Missouri (33% three point shooter, 11-33), Brazile developing into a reliable shooting threat on more volume will be a huge boost to his draft stock and overall upside.

Brazile’s tools and motor impacted the defensive end as well. He’s a major weakside shot blocking threat (1.3 blocks per game at Missouri to finish 3rd in the SEC) and is active with his length and anticipation both on and off the ball (nine steals and three blocks). He made several hustle plays throughout, including a possession where he husted back in transition for a steal that prevented points. I wouldn't be surprised to see him lead Arkansas in hustle plays/points this season. Additionally, his flashes of effective defense in space due to fluid hips and recovery length is very promising.

With Brazile’s explosive and functional NBA tools, NBA ready role as a finisher and rim protector along with shooting upside, he has begun his emergence as at least a top 60 player in the draft.

The Versatility of Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh

With Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh, Arkansas signed two of the most versatile freshmen in the class. We got a glimpse of their versatility as playmakers, defenders, and advantage scorers on the tour.

Black is a known playmaker and tall point guard with a tremendous overall feel, especially for passing. He made timely and connective passes in different actions that kept the offense flowing and put his teammates in the right spots to be aggressive. Additionally, Black displayed his capabilities as a hit ahead passer along with pocket and lob passing out of PNRs. Black finished with a 2:1 assist to turnover ratio, tying Davonte Davis’ 16 assists for the lead as the team as a whole struggled with turnovers. With playing time together, I expect Black and the team to cut down on turnovers.

Walsh’s passing popped as well. Two passes that really stood out came with his off hand. After getting the steal in a PNR, Walsh unloaded an off hand lead pass to his teammates for a score. On the other, Walsh attacked a closeout along the baseline to deliver a whip pass to the top of the key for a Smith Jr. catch and shoot 3. I’m looking forward to the way Walsh and Black can work together to create offense for others.

Defensively, both Walsh and Black were event creators and playmakers on and off the ball. Both effectively used their length, feel and consistent engagement to be disruptive. Walsh tallied eight steals and one block while Black recorded six steals and two blocks.

I’m not concerned at this point with their respective low offensive outputs. It’s obviously still really early. Black did not attempt a single free throw, shot 1 of 4 from three and averaged 6.2 point per game. Walsh didn't fare much better, finishing with 5.8 points per game on 31% from the field and 1-of-8 from deep. Both are still emerging as consistent shooters, but found ways to score the ball at and above the rim on slashes, cuts, transition runs and lobs.

The versatility each brings at 6-foot-7 is impressive and coveted at the next levels. Black and Walsh understand how to impact winning in multiple ways, even when their shot isnt falling. This should be a trend as Arkansas racks up wins.

Is Ricky Council IV the X-Factor?

The Wichita St. transfer (another transfer portal win for Coach Musselman) and AAC Sixth Man of the Year, could be the X-Factor for Arkansas. The team needed another quality and experienced perimeter bucket getter to help ease the scoring burden of their star freshmen and Council IV is just that.

Council IV finished as the Razorbacks third leading scorer at 10.7 points per game. He's a no doubt SEC caliber scorer with a mix of NBA skills and tools. He flashed NBA caliber moves with a nifty euro into a floater and a well sold jab right into a quick right to left crossover for a pull-up jumper over the defender. Equipped with a strong frame, broad shoulders and quick twitch athleticism, Council IV impressed with multiple aggressive drives and above the rim finishes. Should be on the radar as a possible second rounder.

Honorable Mention

Keep tabs on 6-foot-6 freshman Barry Dunning. He appears to have earned playing time during the regular season with his combination of length, versatile defense and finishing ability. Flashed a smooth pull-up jumper and was active on the glass as well. He could end up being a long-term NBA prospect.

Kamani Johnson was a monster on the glass. He collected 38 rebounds (20 offensive) while chipping in 9.2 points per game.

Davonte Davis always dazzles with his flair and trickiness of the bounce as a scorer and playmaker with defensive activity. The tour was another case of the same. If he can find consistency as a shotmaker and decision maker, he becomes a really interesting prospect.

