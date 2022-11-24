College Prospect Spotlight: Florida’s Colin Castleton

We still haven’t gotten to conference play at the college level, but teams and players across the country are already beginning to make statements.

There's always a handful of college players who don't get as much national attention as they deserve, but are incredible players that could make an impact at the next level.

For this week’s spotlight, we take a look at Florida forward Colin Castleton, who has legitimate NBA talent.

Colin Castleton (Forward | Florida Gators)

6’11” | 240 lbs

Season Stats: 25.3 PPG | 8.8 RPG | 3.3 BPG

Notable Accolades

Castleton played two seasons at Michigan to start his college career, but rarely touched the floor. After transferring to Florida, he instantly saw an increase in his role and minutes on the court.

He’s now in his third season as a Gator and is getting it done at a high level on both ends.

Castleton is much improved year-over-year and has one of the best Cerebro C-RAM ratings in all of college basketball.

He’s averaging 3.3 blocks per game and is also a top-five scorer in the entire country.

While he’s only shooting 25% from deep, Castleton is at least showing a willingness to attempt shots from beyond the arc. He only shot ten triples in the two seasons prior to this one combined, but has taken four through as many games this year.

Already this season, Castleton has scored 30 points in back-to-back contests. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up that level of production against better competition as the season goes on.

NBA Upside

The Florida forward has great size for the NBA level at 6-foot-11 with a strong 240 pound frame.

Not only does he have the size, but Castleton is also crafty. He’s a big that has the ability to dribble and create his own shot when catching in the mid-post or on the perimeter.

The major downfall is that he's 22 years old and will be turning 23 before the 2023 NBA Draft. Regardless, as a rotational piece on an NBA team that needs a rookie contributor he could be a great piece.

Castleton is also a solid free throw shooter and can be played late in games. Overall, he’s shot 55% from the floor this season and is efficient with his shots.

If the 3-pointer does come around, it will only improve his draft stock.

