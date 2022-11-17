College Stock Watch: Kansas’ Jalen Wilson Is Playing at a New Level

The early part of the college season always provides unique opportunities for players around the country. While young players sometimes take a bit to adjust, experienced players often hit the ground running.

We’re just two weeks into the college season, but there’s already plenty of insight that can be gleaned from performances thus far.

Whose stock has risen? What about fallen?

This week, we look at the draft stock of Jalen Wilson based on recent play.

Jale Wilson (Forward | Kansas)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stock: Rising

Season Stats: 21.7 PPG | 10.3 RPG | 4.3 APG

Coming off of an NCAA Championship, Wilson is taking on even more of an important role in this college season. To this point, he’s been up for the challenge and has elevated his game.

After entering the NBA Draft process the past two years, Wilson has ultimately ended up coming back to school both times, and is now set up for a fantastic fourth season.

Although he didn’t play much as a freshman, he’s now a veteran player that is a three-year starter.

A dominant rebounder, the 6-foot-8 forward led Kansas on the boards the last season. He’s now averaging a 20-point double-double which is wildly impressive.

The Jayhawks are once again one of the top teams in the county and Wilson is a big reason for that. He was the team’s leading scorer against Duke earlier this week, producing 25 points to go along with his 11 rebounds in the win.

At the rate he’s going, Wilson could be a value pick for an NBA team in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s an older prospect at 22 years old, but is a proven winner.

Especially if the 3-point shot continues to improve, he’ll have the tools to be a fantastic player at the next level. For now, he’s still one of the best player in the entire Big 12 Conference.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.