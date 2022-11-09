Skip to main content
NBA Draft

College Stock Watch: South Carolina’s GG Jackson Dazzles in Debut

South Carolina forward GG Jackson’s draft stock is currently rising.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The college basketball season is officially here, as freshmen all across the country made their respective debuts this week. With that in mind, it’s the first chance for many of these potential one-and-done prospects to prove they’re worthy of making the jump to the NBA.

Whose stock has risen? What about fallen?

This week, we look at the draft stock of GG Jackson, based on his debut game.

GG Jackson (South Carolina | Forward)

GG Jackson, South Carolina

Stock: Rising

Debut Stats: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 2/2 3PT

Entering his freshman season, the expectations were high for freshman GG Jackson. After reclassifying, he was set to be one of the youngest players in the country all season.

Before heading to South Carolina, Jackson participated with Team USA at 2022 FIBA Americas (U18) where he finished with a gold rating and an outstanding 13.9 C-RAM (highest of any player at the event) according to Cerebro Sports.

He made his college debut on Tuesday night at 17 years old, an age he will play a good chunk of the season at. The potential one-and-done prospect would have a steep learning curve, but made the most of it.

In his first official college game, Jackson looked spectacular and every bit of a projected lottery pick.

He finished with a double-double comprised of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Furthermore, he showed his range as Jackson knocked down both of his 3-point attempts.

Again, this is just one game and it was against a lesser opponent in South Carolina State. However, the 17-year-old played about as good as anyone could have expected.

