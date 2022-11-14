Skip to main content

DJ Wagner to Announce College Decision Monday

The top player in the 2023 class is slated to make his college decision on Monday.

DJ Wagner, the top player in the country for the class of 2023, is scheduled to make his official college decision on Monday at 2 p.m.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Camden High School, Wagner has narrowed down his list of schools to Kentucky and Louisville, with the Wildcats considered the heavy favorite to land his talents.

At Kentucky, Wagner would join Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Robert Dillingham as five-stars to make up the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Wagner is one of the most impressive high school prospects in the country. He’s got great burst, change-of-pace and basketball IQ. He’s got fluid shot mechanics and will likely be a do-it-all player for the foreseeable future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Most notably Wagner is set to inherit a Kentucky or Louisville team that will both likely be in need of a scoring injection.

Per Cerebro Sport’s advanced analytics, Wagner ranked in the upper echelon of scorers across in 46 games across 12 tournaments.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

Dillon Jones, Weber State
Newsfeed

Can Dillon Jones be the Next Hybrid to Find Success in the NBA?

By Bryce Simon
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Newsfeed

Ignite Update: Henderson Continues to Prove He’s Top Guard in 2023 Class

By Nick Crain
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Newsfeed

Put it in Perspective: Keegan Murray and Life Outside of the Game

By Morten Stig Jensen
Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Newsfeed

Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Duke Against Kansas

By Draft Digest Staff
Dereck Lively, Duke Blue Devils
Newsfeed

Dereck Lively Displays Intriguing Skillset in First Duke Action

By Derek Parker
Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston
Newsfeed

Early Returns: Takeaways from Jarace Walker's First Two Collegiate Games

By Jam Hines
Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Oklahoma State's Moussa Cisse

By Draft Digest Staff
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
Newsfeed

NBA Draft: Scouting the Weekend's Most Intriguing College Games

By Jam Hines