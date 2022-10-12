DP’s Draft Dives: Baylor’s Keyonte George

Potentially the top offensive prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, Keyonte George offers skills in the scoring department that few can dream of.

The Quick and Easy

If Keyonte George isn’t the top offensive prospect in the class, he’s close.

A 6-foot-4 combo guard, George has the innate ability to see the ball through the hoop, be it through smooth, flowing offense or twitchy, tough takes.

He's got several areas to improve on in his lone season at Baylor, but he's one of the more technically advance offensive engineers we've seen in a good stretch. He's well-built and uses his inordinate strength for his size to his advantage.

Defensively, he's got a good motor and work ethic, but is missing a wrench or two in his toolkit.

Offense: A Formula 1 Car

George’s offensive game reminds me of a Formula 1 race car. There’s faster stuff on the market: Dragsters, Scoot Henderson, etc. But in terms of maneuverability and overall skill, George and F1 take the cake.

Neither relies purely on speed, but rather mixes it with handling, precision and explosion to traverse their respective areas.

Microwave scorer doesn’t do George justice. With the ball in his hands, he can use any move imaginable to get where he wants to go. Jabs, dribble moves, fakes. He’s got some of the same offensive craftiness infused in recent draftees like Cade Cunningham and Luka Doncic, and it’s clear he sees the game in a cerebral manner.

But there’s several questions that could see George’s stock land anywhere within the 2023 lottery (no, not those two.)

George has clear touch and precision from beyond the arc, but is and will likely stay a volume shooter, something that’s always going to hit his efficiency. He’s got undeniable talent, but streaks can turn into runs which turn into habits. Jaden Hardy was lauded as a top three selection before seeing a continual slide throughout the final year in his cycle.

Regardless, he's got really clean mechanics and is dripping with confidence.

In the same way, George is going to have to get consistent and stay there to cement himself at his ceiling, which I think it a top five selection in this draft.

Scott Drew and Baylor will certainly help with consistency, but another problem will be breaking into an already successful system as the lead guard on a loaded team. LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler are legit, legit guards, and out-shining them will be a tall task for the incoming freshman.

George also has plenty of work to do as a legitimate playmaker. He’s exceptional at creating for himself, but making plays for others is going to be a huge improvement point. Luckily, Drew is going to hammer that home.

Defense: A Bronze Medalist

Bronze medalists might not have the outright talents that Gold and Silver possess, but they certainly won’t give up. And that’s what earned them a very respectable third place.

In the same way, George simply doesn’t have the tools many possess on the defensive end. But it’s clear he values that end of the floor, which is more than you can say for several scoring archetypes to pass through the draft ranks.

Defensively, George is a work in progress. But there’s signs he can at least stay locked in on that side of the floor. He’s extremely active, physical and shows good anticipation.

The Verdict

There’s a variety of roles George could fill at the next level. All depending on how far his offensive game takes him.

I physically can’t help myself from seeing shades of Devin Booker, Zach Lavine, Donovan Mitchell and more in his game. He’s advanced well beyond his years as a creator and I think there’s signs he’ll improve in down areas.

I think he’s bound to be a top ten pick in the 2023 draft, and could even make a jump into the elite category that will hold some pretty exclusive names.

