Draft Digest: Meet the Team

Draft Digest is officially kicking off. Meet the team behind the most comprehensive and expansive NBA Draft Coverage.

Draft Digest, a Sports Illustrated and Fan Nation affiliate, is here to provide you with diverse coverage of the NBA Draft and upcoming professional prospects worldwide. This will include in-depth prospect profiles, deep-dive scouting reports, comprehensive coverage of team’s draft assets and more. Most simply, Draft Digest will function as a one-stop shop for all things NBA Draft.

Meet the team behind the coverage:

Derek Parker — Publisher

Derek has been a credentialed sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, covering a variety of the biggest teams in the area for various outlets. He is the publisher of InsideTheThunder.com, and has closely followed the draft for several cycles.

Nick Crain — Lead Draft Analyst

Nick is the lead draft analyst for Draft Digest. A credentialed NBA reporter for over five years, he's covered the league for various outlets including SLAM and Forbes.

Morten Stig Jensen — Draft Analyst

Morten has managed to create a stable career for himself, launching Denmark's first weekly NBA radio show, and co-hosting a weekly NBA TV show. He's a seasoned basketball analyst and is experienced covering the league and its upcoming prospects.

Jam Hines — Draft Analyst

Jam is a basketball scout for BPA Hoops (formerly EV Hoops) that is experienced in film breakdown and scouting reports on draft prospects and trends. From the high school to the NBA level, he's got a wealth of knowledge on prospects. 

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

