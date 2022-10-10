Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Draft Digest: NBA's Top 25 Under 25

With a new class of rookies joining the league for the 2022-23 season, who are the best young players in the NBA?

The NBA is absolutely loaded with young talent, with players having the ability to impact winning immediately as rookies. While most players don't enter their prime until their mid twenties, some of the top players in the entire NBA are still several years from even being in their prime.

When thinking about the future of the league, there's quite a few players that stick out as the next faces of the NBA. As such, we put together a list of the top players in the NBA for the 2022-23 season that have yet to turn 25 years old.

Who made the cut in this year's edition of the Draft Digest 25 Under 25?

1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

2. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

3. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

4. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

6. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

8. Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

9. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)

10. Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

11. Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

12. Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

13. Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

14. Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

15. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

16. Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

17. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

18. Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies)

19. RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

20. Jalen Green (Houston Rockets)

21. Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

22. Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors)

23. Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

24. Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

25. Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

The 2022-23 season kicks off in just over a week, where these 25 players and more will get the opportunity to prove they're among the best young prospects in the NBA. 

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (44)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum
Ja Morant
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson
Trae Young
Trae Young
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Darius Garland
Darius Garland
Deandre Ayton
Deandre Ayton
Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen
De'Aaron Fox
De'Aaron Fox
RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett
Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro
Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole
Anfernee Simons
Anfernee Simons

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Newsfeed

NBA Preseason: Rookies Leaders Through Early Slate

By Derek Parker
Kai Jones, Charlotte Hornets
Newsfeed

Will a Young Big Emerge for Charlotte Hornets?

By Jam Hines
Draft Digest, Logo, Generic
Prospect Profiles

London Johnson Brings Versatile Scoring to G League Ignite

By Ignacio Rissotto
Amari Bailey
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Each College Conference and More

By Nick Crain
Scoot Henderson, DP's Draft Dives
Newsfeed

DP's Draft Dives: Scoot Henderson

By Derek Parker
Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects Outside of College

By Nick Crain
Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons
Newsfeed

NBA Preseason: Some Shine, Some Struggle as Rookies See First NBA Action

By Derek Parker
Cam Whitmore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Villanova’s Cam Whitmore to Undergo Thumb Surgery

By Derek Parker