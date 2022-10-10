Draft Digest: NBA's Top 25 Under 25

The NBA is absolutely loaded with young talent, with players having the ability to impact winning immediately as rookies. While most players don't enter their prime until their mid twenties, some of the top players in the entire NBA are still several years from even being in their prime.

When thinking about the future of the league, there's quite a few players that stick out as the next faces of the NBA. As such, we put together a list of the top players in the NBA for the 2022-23 season that have yet to turn 25 years old.

Who made the cut in this year's edition of the Draft Digest 25 Under 25?

1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

2. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

3. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

4. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

6. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

8. Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

9. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)

10. Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

11. Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

12. Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

13. Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

14. Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

15. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

16. Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

17. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

18. Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies)

19. RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

20. Jalen Green (Houston Rockets)

21. Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

22. Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors)

23. Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

24. Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

25. Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

The 2022-23 season kicks off in just over a week, where these 25 players and more will get the opportunity to prove they're among the best young prospects in the NBA.

