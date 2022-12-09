Draft Digest Rookies of the Week: Keegan Murray Gets Back on Track, Andrew Nembhard Breaks Out

Who were the most impressive rookies across the NBA over the past week?

Each week, the Draft Digest team picks an NBA rookie from each conference as the best player of the week.

While Paolo Banchero has looked like the best rookie in this class after being taken with the top pick, there's a ton of other first year players that are making a significant impact around the league. The depth of this class is real, which is what makes giving out this award so difficult.

Who brought home the hardware this week?

Eastern Conference

Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers)

Stats Since Last Week: 4 GP | 16.8 PPG| 8.5 APG | 6.0 RPG | 45.5% 3PT

After being selected early in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, Nembhard has emerged as a potential steal. While a ton of the attention this season has been on his fellow rookie teammate Bennedict Mathurin, Nembhard has also been spectacular.

In a game against the Golden State Warriors this week, he produced a near triple-double with 31 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. The 79 3PE the rookie has posted according to Cerebro Sports this season is among the best of any rookie and shows his upside as a perimeter shooter.

Over the past week, Nembhard really proved he can be a legitimate piece of the young core in Indiana. During this incredible stretch, the Gonzaga product has been with the starting unit.

Western Conference

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Stats Since Last Week: 3 GP | 16.3 PPG| 5.0 RPG | 1.0 BPG | 56.3% FG

There was a stretch in the month of November in which Murray was struggling on the court, while also dealing with personal matters off the court. With how talented he is, it was only a matter of time before he got back on track.

Over the past week, Murray has done just that. Headlined by a 23-point outing against the LA Clippers, he's averaged over 16 points per game over his last three. He's also been extremely efficient from beyond the arc.

There's no question Murray is one of the best rookies in this entire class, which is why he was taken No. 4 overall.

