Draft Digest Rookies of the Week: Tari Eason Emerges While Paolo Banchero Continues to Shine

Each week, the Draft Digest team picks an NBA rookie from each conference as the best player of the week.

The 2022-23 season is starting to truly get underway, as plenty of rookies have started to get real minutes on the court. As this happens, it’s become evident that some prospects are head of schedule while others need more time before they’re able to make an impact.

For the guys that are already contributing, they’re starting to make this class is starting to look really good.

Who brought home the hardware this week?

Eastern Conference

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Stats Since Last Week: 2 GP | 31.5 PPG| 11.0 RPG | 4.0 APG | 52.4% FG

Still just 19 years old, the No. 1 overall pick is already emerging as the best player on the Magic. He averaged better than 30 points per game this week while also pulling down a ton of boards and facilitating for teammates.

In one of his performances this week, Banchero finished with 33 points and 15 rebounds, joining LeBron James as the only teenager to do so. Not only is he producing at a high level, but he’s doing it in crunch time and helping his team get closer to winning games.

Western Conference

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Stats Since Last Week: 3 GP | 13.0 PPG| 6.0 RPG | 2.7 SPG | 57.1% 3PT

An energy guy that does the little things and makes those around him better, Eason already looks like a steal in his class. Similar to Banchero, he’s on a losing team but is making winning plays.

When Eason is on the court, the Rockets are statistically better. This week, he emerged as a defensive disruptor with a bright future on that end of the floor.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.