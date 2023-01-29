High School Notebook: Scouting Prolific Prep

Prolific Prep has been one of the most consistent high school programs both in terms of winning and sending talented players to college and the pro levels. This year is no exception, as the Crew currently holds a 22-1 record and is ranked as a consensus top 5 team in high school basketball. In this piece, I will be looking at the players from Prolific Prep who will make an impact at the next levels of competition in the upcoming years.

Aden Holloway

6'1" Guard | Class of 2023 | Committed to Auburn

Recently selected for the upcoming McDonald's All-American Game, Holloway stands out immediately with his shot making ability. Currently shooting 37.7% from 3 point range while averaging 9.9 attempts per 40 minutes on the 2022-23 season according to Cerebro Sports' database, Holloway possesses tremendous versatility as a shooter, being able to convert shots off the dribble with tremendous range. Holloway is able to create space with his footwork and ball-handling ability on ISO situations and is really consistent at punishing opposing defenders when they go under on screens.

Holloway is a threat as a driver as well, as he plays with an impressive level of pace, using hesitations and changes of speeds to get to the rim. Despite not having elite size or explosiveness to finish in the restricted area, he shows really good touch on floaters and difficult shots in the paint.

Holloway will make an impact immediately for Auburn as a scoring guard. His NBA potential is limited by his lack of size for the position, so it will be interesting to see how some of his ancillary skills will develop during the next few years, to complement an already elite profile as a scorer.

Trey Green

6'0" Guard | Class of 2023 | Committed to Xavier

Green is the other half of what is likely the most dynamic backcourt in all high school basketball. Despite standing at just 6-feet tall, Green is a versatile scorer who is able to create his own shot from multiple levels of the floor.

Currently shooting 38.7% from 3 point range on the 2022-23 season, Green is a versatile shotmaker who is able to hit both spot-up and pull-up jumpers off-balance and against defensive pressure. When it comes to getting to the rim, he's not extremely quick or explosive, but shows an impressive level of body control, which makes him comfortable driving through traffic.

Green transferred to Prolific Prep from Link Academy, where prior to the 2022-23 season, he also showed an ability to run the offense as a primary initiator. Similar to Holloway, Green's NBA profile is limited to some degree due to his lack of size, but he will certainly be an offensive contributor for Xavier from day one.

Tyran Stokes

6'7" Wing | Class of 2026 | Uncommitted

Despite being just a freshman, Stokes is already playing starter minutes for Prolific Prep and making an impact across the board. Standing at 6-foot-7 with long arms and with a strong frame that should fill out nicely in time, Stokes utilizes his physical tools to make an impact on both ends of the floor. He is really difficult to stop for opposing defenders on drives due to his combination of size, length and fluidity with the ball in his hands. Stokes also contributes on the defensive end of the floor, generating events at a good rate (3.2 stocks per 40 minutes during the 2022-23 season, according to Cerebro Sports' database).

Stokes has been impactful in his low usage role, it will be interesting to see him take on more on-ball responsibilities in the upcoming years. The future is extremely bright for Stokes, whose ability to contribute to a top 5 team in high school basketball as a freshman is rare and it will likely place him as a five-star recruit and an (extremely) early candidate for the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft.

Yves Missi

6'11" Big | Class of 2024 | Committed to Baylor

Missi is the most interesting prospect in Prolific Prep when it comes to physical tools. Standing at 6-foot-11 with a strong frame, Missi is really coordinated and fast for his size, which makes him especially dangerous in the open court as a transition target. Missi is just as dangerous in the dunker spot, as he can convert catch-and-finish opportunities at the rim with consistency.

Missi played a low-usage role for Prolific this year, making an impact mostly as a rebounder and shot blocker, it will be interesting to see how he’s able to adapt to a role that features him more prominently as he goes into his senior season. He certainly has all the tools to thrive as a two-way big at any level of competition.

Zion Sensley

6'8" Forward | Class of 2024 | Uncommitted

Standing at 6-foot-8, Sensley is a versatile forward who is able to convert spot-up jumpers with consistency, put the ball on the floor, finish at the rim with good extension, make passes on the move and make an impact on the defensive end of the floor by contesting and blocking shots with his length. Sensley played mostly off the ball this year, but he certainly showed enticing flashes in the on-ball reps he had. An interesting prospect to track down for the future as a potential versatile forward at the next level.

Michael Nwoko

6'10" Big | Class of 2023 | Committed to Miami

Nwoko has been efficient in his role as a big who is able to finish plays as a roll-man or by catching dump off passes in the dunker spot. Nwoko utilizes his strong frame to withstand contact and finish in traffic, as well as to catch contested rebounds both on offense and on defense. He projects as a day-one rotation-level big for Miami, who could develop into a pro caliber player down the line due to his elite size and strength.

