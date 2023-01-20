High School Notebook: Scouting the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines

We take a look at the prospects from one of the deepest teams in high school basketball, headlined by 2026 NBA Draft prospect Nikolas Khamenia.

After starting the 2022-23 with a 21-1 record, the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines find themselves in the national spotlight, considered a consensus Top 25 team in high school basketball. Headlined by sophomore forward Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake has a deep roster of players who will contribute at the college level in the upcoming years and a few prospects who could eventually find their way to the NBA.

Nikolas Khamenia

6'8" Forward | Class of 2025 | Uncommitted

Offensive versatility is the name of the game for Khamenia, who is able to create his own shot on multiple levels of the floor. Despite not having an elite level of quickness or explosiveness, Khamenia's combination of size, fluidity and developed footwork for his age allows him to get to his spots with the ball in his hands and score on both drives and post ups.

Khamenia is also a threat from beyond the arc, being able to convert both spot-ups and off-the-dribble attempts, showing an impressive level of touch in tough, off-balance jumpers. Despite not being a primary initiator, he also contributes as a reactive playmaker who plays with his head up and finds teammates on the move consistently.

The youngest starter for Harvard-Westlake, Khamenia is also the most interesting long-term prospect on the team. It's still early, as Khamenia won't be draft eligible until 2026 under current rules, but considering his offensive versatility at his size and age, the bet of a player at his size who is able to dribble, pass and shoot is extremely enticing from an NBA standpoint.

Trent Perry

6'4" Guard | Class of 2024 | Uncommitted

Standing at 6-foot-4, Perry takes advantage of his optimal size for the Point Guard position on both ends of the floor. Perry is a tough perimeter defender who utilizes his combination of size, strength, lateral quickness and relentless motor to put pressure on opposing guards consistently, forcing them to miss shots and turn over the basketball.

On the offensive end of the floor, Perry is extremely comfortable moving the ball and finding players in transition. In the half-court he uses his size to make passes over the top of the defense and is able to find teammates in pick-and-roll situations.

A career 34.5% shooter from 3 point range according to Cerebro Sports' database, Perry is a reliable shooter off the catch, who shows interesting flashes of shotmaking off-the-dribble from inside the arc. When it comes to getting to the basket, he's not extremely consistent at creating separation in ISO situations, but he does a good job of using his size to punish mismatches and attack closeouts.

Brady Dunlap

6'8" Wing | Class of 2023 | Committed to Notre Dame

Dunlap stands out due to his tremendous shooting versatility and range for his size. Standing at 6-foot-8, Dunlap is able to convert jumpshots both off-the-catch and off-the-dribble from NBA range, showing a great level of touch. Dunlap is also able to utilize his gravity as a scorer to draw hard closeouts and create advantages. Committed to play at Notre Dame next season, it's easy to project Dunlap to become a valuable piece from day one at the college level as a versatile floor-spacer.

Robert Hinton

6'5" Wing | Class of 2024 | Committed to Harvard

Hinton is a 6-foot-5 wing who possesses optimal physical tools for the position. He’s a powerful and strong driver who is hard to stop for opponents when he gets downhill while also showing finesse and touch as a finisher, being able to convert floaters and difficult layups in traffic with an incredible level of hangtime. The next step for Hinton will be to improve as a shooter, as he’s a drive-first player who doesn’t take many jumpshot attempts at this point, averaging just 1.8 3-point attempts per 40 minutes according to Cerebro Sports' database.

Jacob Huggins

6'8" Big | Class of 2023 | Committed to Princeton

Huggins could be considered as the underrated player in the Wolverines' starting lineup, but he plays his role to perfection as an athletic, albeit undersized, 6-foot-8 big who makes an impact as an interior finisher and especially as an offensive rebounder, showing great instincts and motor to come up with offensive boards and generate extra possessions for his team. Huggins projects as a solid day-one rotation piece for Princeton who could develop further in the future with his size, mobility and athleticism.

