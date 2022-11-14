Ignite Update: Henderson Continues to Prove He’s Top Guard in 2023 Class

Since the inception of the Ignite program, the G League has become a more popular route for some of the top young talent in the world.

Although the team is struggling to this point in the season, the Ignite once again has a handful of players that will have the chance to get drafted this summer. They’ve got a 1-3 record, which is last in the division, but this young team has time to improve.

After getting their first win of the season over the weekend, things are starting to look up.

As it relates to the 2023 NBA Draft, how are the top Ignite prospects shaping up?

Scoot Henderson

22.7 PPG | 9.3 APG | 4.7 RPG | 37.5% 3PT

Henderson is absolutely electric and is dominating his competition in the G League. One of the main swing skills for him this season was the 3-point shooting, which has been efficient thus far.

Through the first few games of the season, Henderson is proving why he’s worthy of a top three selection. He’s only further solidified himself as the top guard in this upcoming draft class.

Leonard Miller

12.7 PPG | 8.3 RPG | 2.3 SPG | 59.1% 2PT

Similar to Henderson, Miller’s perimeter shot was a huge focal point entering this season. Through four games, he’s shot less than 20% from deep which isn’t promising.

Regardless, he’s been spectacular in most other parts of the game. Miller has been extremely disruptive defensively and has generated a ton of steals. Additionally, his rebounding has been critical for the Ignite.

Sidy Cissoko

11.3 PPG | 2.3 APG | 2.3 RPG | 54.5% 3PT

As a key piece off the bench Cissoko has shown flashes of the defensive upside we all expected. What’s been most impressive has been the improved 3-point shot.

He might not have the superstar potential that others on this team have, but he’s emerging as a legitimate 3-and-D prospect. Over the next few months, Cissoko will look to cement himself as a first rounder.

Mojave King

17.5 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 1.0 SPG | 46.4% 3PT

King has really started to emerge of late for the Ignite. A 3-point sniper, he recently had a game in which he knocked down seven triples.

Any player that’s a starter on this team will get real consideration from NBA front offices. Even before his time in the G League, King was on the radar from being part of the NBL Next Stars Program.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.