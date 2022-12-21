Just How Valuable Can Gradey Dick's Shooting Be?

Diagnosing the value and utilization of Kansas guard Gradey Dick's shooting ability, and the next steps he must take to make the most of it.

Unlike the versatile talents headlining the 2023 NBA Draft Class, Gradey Dick’s prospect candidacy is primarily fueled by a single extraordinary skill: his shooting ability.

However, simply labeling him a “shooter” doesn’t accomplish all that much. Every player who is given this label has one thing in common: they can make shots. But diving into the nuance of the types of shots and scenarios in which each individual can and can’t make them reveals worlds of difference, and helps to separate the end-of-bench niche “shooters” from the “shooters” capable of using their jumper to spark offense, also known as “scorers”.

With Dick drawing serious lottery buzz, it’s essential to map out his most likely landing spots on this spectrum to gauge his true value.

For one, Dick’s statistical profile from distance thus far is anomalous, both in high school and in college.

Through 11 games at Kansas, he’s made 49.2% of his 10.3 attempts from beyond the arc per 100 possessions. It's a small sample, but no other player at least 6-foot-8 has ever matched this production over the course of a season in a major conference nor the NBA. Also, his efficiency on jump shots ranks in the 95th percentile of all Division I players according to Synergy Sports.

The height and blazing speed of his release allow him to seamlessly shoot over contests in ways shorter players can’t. Helping off of Dick in any capacity is a potentially dire gamble.