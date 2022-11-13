Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Duke Against Kansas

As it relates to NBA Draft talent, what is the top college basketball matchup of the week?

Leading up to the start of non-conference play, some of the top teams in the country get the chance to face off early in the season.

Especially this week, there’s a ton of exciting college matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

Duke Blue Devils vs Kansas Jayhawks 

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:30 EST | ESPN

Grady Dick, Kansas

Featured Prospects: Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, Dariq Whitehead, Christian Reeves, Mark Mitchell, Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Jalen Wilson

When it comes to early season matchups between blue bloods, it doesn’t get better than this. Two of the most historic college programs in the history of basketball will match up on Tuesday night.

Not only that, but there’s legitimately double digit players that could get drafted in the next two years. The State Farm Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is a contest every NBA fan should watch, because their team may roster one of these players in the near future.

Even with Dariq Whitehead sidelined with injury, Duke still has multiple first-round caliber talents. On the Kansas side of things, Gradey Dick might be the best shooter in the country and will absolutely be a player that gets consideration in the first round.

This game could end up being the biggest non-conference matchup all season, as both squads have the talent to win it all. 

Dereck Lively, Duke Blue Devils
