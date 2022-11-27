Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Dynamic Wings Arthur Kaluma and Dillon Mitchell

With early season tournaments and special events giving fans across the country premier matchups, even more huge games are upcoming this week. This means some of the top individual college talents will have the chance to face off.

Every week, there’s a ton of exciting college matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

Creighton Bluejays vs Texas Longhorns

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST | ESPN

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Featured Prospects: Dillon Mitchell, Tyrese Hunter, Arterio Morris, Arthur Kaluma, Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander, Baylor Scheierman

As two top ten teams face off this week, there’s a lot on the line. Both Texas and Creighton have several NBA Draft talents, hence why they’re both solid teams. The Longhorns will host the Bluejays in Austin as part of the Big East–Big 12 Battle.

As it relates to projected first rounders as of today, Arthur Kaluma and Dillon Mitchell are the headliners of this contest.

Kaluma has posted a 7.9 C-RAM in his second consecutive college season, but also notched a silver rating and 8.8 C-RAM according to Cerebro Sports at the 2023 FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers over the summer.

Meanwhile, Mitchell has already flashed his athleticism early in the season that makes him a special prospect.

From there, Tyrese Hunter has been incredible for the Longhorns after transferring in from Iowa State. He’s able to score points in a hurry and has come up clutch in big moments this season. Furthermore, Arterio Morris is a freshman that might need more than one college season before making the jump, but clearly has the upside to be a future NBA player.

Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander, Baylor Scheierman round out the core five of players for Creighton and each bring something unique to the table. They are all true professionals that understand it’s a team game and are willing to do whatever it takes to win.

This is a matchup in which up to eight future NBA players could potentially be taking the floor. With that in mind, Kaluma and Mitchell should be the top players in this contest.

