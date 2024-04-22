NBA Draft: Projecting the Top-14 Prior to Lottery
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will take place in a few short weeks, cementing the order for what is sure to be an exciting draft.
Until then, lottery teams are doing their due diligence across the board, gauging who they would select at No. 1 all the way down to their lowest possible spot. Outside of the first-ever lottery with the swapped odds — where the Pelicans and Grizzlies both jumped six spots to grab picks No. 1 and 2 in 2019 — there hasn’t been any monumental shifting.
Could this be the season another team jumps into the top-three from well below? You can find my most recent mock draft on Youtube, where that exactly happened.
There were plenty of interesting scenarios brought on by the Tankathon spin. The Memphis Grizzlies jumped six spots to nab the No. 1 pick, a difficult decision with them competing again as early as next season.
The Charlotte Hornets also jumped one spot, while the Detroit Pistons fell for what would be their third year in a row to No. 5.
The back half of the draft remained the same, but the recently eliminated Kings and Warriors (who convey to Portland) made their first selections.
The draft lottery kicks off on Sunday, May 12, amid the NBA Playoffs. The first iteration of the two-day draft format will take place across June 26 and 27.
