NBA Draft: Michigan’s Jett Howard Making Interesting Case

Now a handful of games into the collegiate season, visions of collegiate players in the NBA are beginning to become more and more solid by the day.

One of those is Michigan’s Jett Howard, who’s not only carving out a nice role for the Wolverines, but a spot in the 2023 NBA Draft as well.

At 6-foot-8, Howard has long been thought of as a potential three-and-D contributor for both Michigan and, in the future, an NBA squad.

Through six games now, Howard has proved he can certainly be that. And potentially more.

Howard is averaging 15.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks, functioning as the perfect complimentary offensive connector.

Perhaps most importantly, he’s shooting 50 percent from he field and a whopping 44 percent from three on close to seven attempts per game.

Howard has mostly been an off-ball scorer, and projects to be that for a long while. But every so often, there’s a flash of just a bit more.

But Howard is more than just a pretty shot. He’s got legitimate, tangible tools that can help him succeed at the next level for a long while.

Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report: “Outside of his shot, Howard is most known for defensive upside. He’s great at the point of attack and is also good at navigating the pick-and-roll. He’s got the size, length and lateral quickness to defend upwards of four positions. Overall, he really understands the importance of defense and could end up being one of the better defenders in the country this season.”

He’s been great on defense for the Wolverines, staying in constant motion, defending the pick-and-roll at a high rate and using his athleticism to garner stocks.

Howard will be a player monitored throughout the season, but for now, he’s far exceeding the expectations many had set for him.

