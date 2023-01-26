Skip to main content
Brandon Miller Dimes
Brandon Miller Dimes

NBA Draft Podcast: Breaking Down the Divisive Play of Brandon Miller

The Draft Digest Show breaks down Alabama’s Brandon Miller, who ranges from three all the way to fourteen on various draft expert's big boards.

In this story:

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

It’s never too early to get the scoop on the upcoming NBA Draft! Listen to Jake Kerr and Derek Parker break down the top prospects and cover various NBA team draft needs below:

On this episode of The Draft Digest Show, Derek Parker and Jake Kerr take a deep-dive into Alabama freshman and potential top-five draft pick Brandon Miller’s game, highlighting his strengths, weaknesses, draft range and NBA fits.

On Wednesday night, Miller scored 13 points to help the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to yet another win.

They also broke down rising NBA sophomores such as Josh Giddey and Alperen Sengun, and threw out their NBA mid-season awards picks.

If you’d like to submit questions for the mailbag portion of the show, email DraftDigestShow@gmail.com or reply to the weekly Twitter threads.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.