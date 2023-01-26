NBA Draft Podcast: Breaking Down the Divisive Play of Brandon Miller

The Draft Digest Show breaks down Alabama’s Brandon Miller, who ranges from three all the way to fourteen on various draft expert's big boards.

It’s never too early to get the scoop on the upcoming NBA Draft! Listen to Jake Kerr and Derek Parker break down the top prospects and cover various NBA team draft needs below:

On this episode of The Draft Digest Show, Derek Parker and Jake Kerr take a deep-dive into Alabama freshman and potential top-five draft pick Brandon Miller’s game, highlighting his strengths, weaknesses, draft range and NBA fits.

On Wednesday night, Miller scored 13 points to help the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to yet another win.

They also broke down rising NBA sophomores such as Josh Giddey and Alperen Sengun, and threw out their NBA mid-season awards picks.

