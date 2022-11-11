NBA Draft: Scouting the Weekend's Most Intriguing College Games

UAB vs Toledo (Friday, 5pm)

Top Prospects: Jordan Walker (UAB, Guard, Sr.), Eric Gaines (UAB, Guard, So), RayJ Dennis (Toledo, Guard, Jr.), JT Shumate (Toledo, Wing, Sr.)

The inaugural Barstool Sports Invitation in Philadelphia features arguably the country’s most exciting backcourt, UAB’s Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Eric Gaines. Walker, a dynamic shot creator and shot maker, returns after entering his name in the draft and is already given defenses fits again.

Walker exploded in the season opener against Alabama State for an efficient 38 point outing that included five made threes and sinking all eleven of his free-throws. He’s on his way to repeating as the Conference USA Player of the Year while boosting his draft stock.

Gaines, a transfer from LSU, is a freakish functional athlete with explosive ball skills and upside as a rangy two way guard that forces turnovers and other defensive events. He enters the year with a second ground for me and is generally considered a top 70 prospect. With a career 22 percent three-point mark on 111 attempts, shooting is the obvious swing skill and will be monitored all season.

After losing Ryan Rollins, Toledo still has trackable prospects in Dennis and Shumate. Dennis flashed early in his time at Boise St and enters this game coming off 22 points and 5 assists against Valparaiso.

With constant need for size and shooting, Shumate may be Toledo's best NBA prospect. Shumate is a career 45 percent three-point shooter with positional wing size at 6’7.

Michigan vs Eastern Michigan University (Friday, 9pm, ESPNU)

Top Prospects: Hunter Dickinson (Michigan, Big, Jr), Jett Howard (Michigan, Wing, Fr), Kobe Bufkin (Michigan, Guard, So), Terrance Williams II (Michigan, Wing, Jr), Tarris Reed Jr. (Michigan, Big, Fr), Dug McDaniel (Michigan, Guard, Fr), Joey Baker (Michigan, Wing, Grad Student), Emoni Bates (EMU, Wing, So)

If I had to choose the single most intriguing game of the weekend, it’s this one without a doubt. In a battle of Michigan schools, Emoni Bates makes his EMU debut against a talented and prospect laden Michigan team led by Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard.

Bates will be looking to recapture some of his magic and momentum as a prospect all season with this game and the December 30th matchup versus South Carolina being two marquee opportunities. His size, shotmaking and potential ability to thrive as an off-ball shooter should keep him in the top 60.

Jett Howard was one of my favorite sleepers and is already creating buzz with his translatable physical tools and skill set. His NBA floor is as a three-and-D wing, but his overall game gives him the potential to do more. I classify those types of players as three-and-D plus prospects. I

I’m definitely looking forward to Howard and Bates potentially matching up throughout this one.

I don't envision EMU having much of an answer for Dickinson, he’s too big and too skilled. He’ll likely be following up his opening night 22-point, 12 rebound performance with another double-double in this one.

I’ll be watching for how much Dickinson looks to stretch the floor in this one and all season. Continuing to develop into a serviceable jump shooter will be the key for his draft stock. Last season, Dickinson shot 32 percent from three on a career high 64 attempts.

Pepperdine vs Cal State Fullerton (Friday, 10pm, ESPN+)

Top Prospects: Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, Wing, So), Houston Mallette (Pepperdine, Guard, So), Mike Mitchell Jr. (Pepperdine, Guard, So), Jevon Porter (Pepperdine, Big, Fr)

Pepperdine is a must scout all season long thanks to their prospect depth and mix of short term (Lewis and Mallette) and long-term prospects (Mitchell Jr. and Porter-yes, he’s the younger brother of Michael and Jontay). The squad provides intriguing prospects at every position, something that’s not always seen, especially outside of the Power Five.

After a standout freshman year that was limited to 21 games due to a wrist injury, Lewis leads the group as the team’s best player and prospect. His mix of physical tools, shooting and self-creation shined last year and did so in the opener as well with Lewis collecting 29 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks with five made threes.

Washington State vs Boise State (Saturday, 7pm)

Top Prospects: Justin Powell (WSU, Guard, Jr), Mouhamed Gueye (WSU, Big, So), Kymany Houinsou (WSU, Guard, Fr), Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU, Guard, Sr), Tyson Degenhart (BSU, Forward, So)

The Powell, Gueye and Houinsou trio lead the way as the Cougars best prospects and core contributors. The six-foot-six Powell, is at his third school in as many years, but this could be the year he establishes himself after some awesome flashes and games at Auburn and Tennessee. His mix of size, shooting (41 percent career three point mark on 111 attempts) and playmaking are easy to buy into. In WSU’s opener, Powell dropped 12 assists alongside 14 points and buried three from deep. He’s a potential sleeper.

Gueye returns to WSU after testing the NBA draft for feedback and playing in the G-League combine to mixed results. He’s a mobile big with shooting flashes that’s best right now as a rim finisher and protector. He’s still new to the game, but is still producing while learning the game.

Kymany Houinsou caught my eye this past summer playing for France at the U18s. The creative handle, passing vision, and shotmaking popped on top of his six-foot-six frame with a likely plus wingspan. Barring a disastrous season, I wouldn't be surprised to see him test the draft considering his tools and skills.

On the Boise St side, Marcus Shaver Jr and Tyson Degenhart are the ones to watch. Shaver Jr. has been on the scene for a while and is a prospect worth tracking for the PIT and G-League. Dengenhart, the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year, is a six-foot-eight stretch big forward who shot 42 percent from deep on three attempts per game.

Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati (Sunday, 12pm, ESPN+)

Top Prospects: Landers Nolley II (Cincinnati, Wing, R. Sr), Daniel Skillings (Cincinnati, Wing, Fr), Devontae Blanton (EKU, Wing, Jr)

Nolley II emerged on the draft scene as a redshirt freshman at Virginia Tech, putting in 15.5 points per game, and is finishing his career at Cincinnati after a productive tenure at Memphis. He’ll be looking to prove he’s the more of the 38 percent three point shooter he displayed during his first year at Memphis opposed to the low 30s shooter shown during his second year there and lone year at VT.

Skillings is a long-term wing prospect for Cincinnati that seamlessly fits their uptempo style. He’s an explosive and high energy athlete that’s disruptive on defense and continues to show real development on the offensive end.

EKU’s Devontae Blanton is worth mentioning and monitoring as a three-and-D candidate. Six-foot-six wing that averaged 11.1 points per game, 1 steal and shot 40 percent from three on 57 attempts.

