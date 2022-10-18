NBA League Pass Rankings: Rookie Cores to Watch

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us.

A new class of rookies is set to make their official debuts this week as the regular season kicks off. While NBA Summer League and the preseason were great to gain experience, things are about to get real.

For some teams, rookies won't be in the rotation early in the season. For others, first-year players will be in the starting lineup or in the primary rotation off the bench immediately.

With that in mind, there's a handful of teams that should be the most interesting to keep an eye on this season. Which teams have the most fascinating groups of rookies collectively?

1. Houston Rockets

Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Jabari Smith Jr. (No. 3), Tari Eason (No. 17), TyTy Washington (No. 29)

After landing a top-three prospect in the recent draft, Houston also picked up two pieces that could end up being steals as well. The Rockets had three first-round selections and absolutely made the most of them. Eason is a guy every NBA fan will fall in love with over the course of the season with his energy and passion on the court.

2. San Antonio Spurs

Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Jeremy Sochan (No. 9), Malaki Branham (No. 20), Blake Wesley (No. 25)

Another team with three lottery picks, the Spurs likely didn't land a superstar, but did end up with three prospects that should be rotation pieces for years to come. Between the defensive versatility Sochan brings and the offensive firepower of Wesley, San Antonio's rookies should be fun to watch. If nothing else, it will be fun to keep up with all of Sochan's hair colors throughout the season.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Chet Holmgren (No. 2), Ousmane Dieng (No. 11), Jalen Williams (No. 12), Jaylin Williams (No. 34)

If it weren't for the injury of Holmgren, the Thunder might be at the top of this list. Even then, Oklahoma City will still be rolling out two lottery picks and an early second rounder. We won't know anything until the season gets going, but Williams out of Santa Clara looks like a potential All-Rookie type player.

4. Detroit Pistons

Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Jaden Ivey (No. 5), Jalen Duren (No. 13)

Detroit landed both elite speed and strength with its two lottery selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. Whether it's a lob from Ivey to Duren in the pick-and-roll, or them generating highlight plays independently, this should be an electric rookie duo. What makes the Pistons rookies even more fun is that they're going to be on a team really looking to push for a spot in the play-in.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Jake LaRavia (No. 19), David Roddy (No. 23), Kennedy Chandler (No. 38)

Memphis is already one of the best teams in the NBA, but now has three of the top 40 incoming rookies on the roster. LaRavia provides shooting upside while Chandler can provide facilitation late in games that the Grizzlies have already put it away. Furthermore, Roddy is one of the most interesting players in this entire class with his unique frame and skillset.

6. Orlando Magic

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Paolo Banchero (No. 1), Caleb Houstan (No. 32)

It would be a crime to talk about the most fun rookie cores across the league and not include the top overall pick. Banchero should be an alpha from day one in Orlando, while Houstan has legitimate shooting upside as a role player.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Shaedon Sharpe (No. 7), Jabari Walker (No. 57)

The Trail Blazers are under immense pressure this season as they look to make a deep playoff run with Damian Lillard. He'll have one of the biggest mysteries from the recent draft in Sharpe as an additional offensive scoring threat off the bench. Additionally, to this point Walker has looked like one of the best second-round picks in this entire class.

8. Indiana Pacers

Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Bennedict Mathurin (No. 6), Andrew Nembhard (No. 31), Kendall Brown (No. 48)

Not only did Indiana potentially hit the jackpot with Mathurin just outside of the top five, but they made quality selections in the second round. Not only does Mathurin look like a future star, but Nembhard is a fantastic floor general and Brown has rare athleticism.

9. Charlotte Hornets

Nell Redmond / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Mark Williams (No. 15), Bryce McGowens (No. 40)

With everything going on in Charlotte, these two rookies may have to play relatively big roles at points during the season. Williams has insane standing reach and should be an exceptional shot blocker, even as a rookie. McGowens may take some time to adapt to the NBA game, but he's always a candidate to break out offensively in the scoring department.

10. Utah Jazz

Rob Gray / USA TODAY Sports

Rookies: Ochai Agbaji (No. 14), Walker Kessler (No. 22)

Interestingly enough, Utah didn't draft either of these first-round talents. After hitting reset and trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz now have two solid rookies that will be fun to build with moving forward.

