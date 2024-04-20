OKC Thunder Rookies set for Big Roles in NBA Playoffs
With the Pelicans routing of the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first round matchup was officially set.
One of the youngest teams in the NBA, OKC saw a late-season surge that landed them the top seed and a date with the eventual eight-seed.
The team’s youth runs top to bottom throughout the roster, starting with its 25-year-old MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and ending with its two rookies: Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace.
Those two were pivotal to OKC’s 57-win regular season, and will be even more important to its postseason run.
Holmgren, despite missing his initial season due to a Lisfranc injury, was a two-way force this year. He posted averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53% overall and 37% from beyond the arc.
He, perhaps more than anyone else, holds OKC’s fate in his hands as the defensive anchor, with tough big man matchups on the horizon. His protecting of the rim is going to be pivotal towards the team’s success, and they’ll plenty from him on offense, too.
Despite less flashy numbers — 6.8 points on 42% 3-point shooting — Wallace is similarly important. His point-of-attack defense will be necessary when stopper Lu Dort isn’t on court. And his reliability from beyond the arc is going to have to remain in order for OKC to keep pace as one of the league’s top offenses.
For now, the Thunder are being overlooked as a Playoffs threat due to their youth. But similarly to their 57 wins in the regular season, they’re looking to dispel those notions.
OKC takes on the Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.
