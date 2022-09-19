Report: Return of High School-to-NBA Potentially on the Horizon

The NBA Draft world could be getting shaken up soon.

Per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA and NBPA are in serious talks on new items for the newest Collective Bargaining Agreement, one of which includes the return of high school players being able to take their talents straight to the NBA.

As of 2006, high school players are no longer allowed to go straight to the NBA, as the minimum draft eligibility was raised from 18-years-old to 19-years-old.

Now, with a new Collective Bargaining Agreement on the horizon, the National Basketball Players Association is looking to lower the age back to 18-years-old for the foreseeable future.

Passing that rule would send ripples throughout the NBA draft space, both now and in the future. The absolute soonest the rule would affect the draft would be in 2024. There’s been talk of a potential “Double Draft,” with both premier collegiate players who didn’t benefit from the rule and the nation’s top 18-year-olds would both be draft eligible.

With that in mind, 2024 could be one of the most talented drafts ever in terms of potential talent.

The current CBA runs through the 2023-24 season.

