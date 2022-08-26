Rookie Fit Preview: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers officially hit reset at the trade deadline last season, offloading Domantas Sabonis to bring in a young Tyrese Haliburton. There’s still several pieces on the roster, most notably Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, that likely aren’t in the long-term plans. For the most part this is a young rebuilding roster.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, Indiana put together a solid class of rookies despite having just one first-round pick. The Pacers maximized their two second rounders to bring in high upside prospects that will immediately become part of the core.

While Bennedict Mathurin headlines this Pacers draft class, Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown could end up being steals relative to where they were taken.

What can we expect from these three in the upcoming season?

The Rookie Class

Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | No. 6 Overall)

A legit two-way talent, Mathurin can play up to three positions and also make an impact on both ends of the floor.

Andrew Nembhard (Guard | No. 31 Overall)

Although overshadowed by other college stars at Gonzaga, Nembhard was the engine of the team and is a fantastic floor general.

Kendall Brown (Wing | No. 48 Overall)

A former five-star recruit that struggled a bit as a freshman at Baylor, Brown has the athleticism and raw talent to grow into a really good NBA player.

Roles and Opportunities

The Pacers actually have quite a bit of talent at the guard position, but Mathurin should be an opening night starter. With that in mind, Nembhard may have to prove himself throughout the season before establishing himself as a focal point of the offense.

It’s a similar story on the wing for Brown, but if he’s able to play both forward positions he should find ways to earn minutes. Regardless both him and Nembhard should also spend some time in the G League this season.

Overall, Mathurin is likely the only rookie that plays a large role from day one on this roster.

Projections

Mathurin has a real chance of making an NBA All-Rookie team. Furthermore, he’ll potentially have top-five betting odds at winning NBA Rookie of the Year. If he’s able to provide the defensive impact he showed at times in college, he will be one of the best rookies in this class.

Nembhard and Brown should get plenty of court time and have opportunities to shine throughout the year, but it could be inconsistent. Depending on what happens with Hield and Turner among other players on the roster, lineups and rotations could change quite a bit. Additionally, both of these guys would benefit from playing in the G League this season. Either way, towards the end of the season when teams are out of the playoff race and looking ahead to the draft lottery, all three of these rookies should get heavy minutes.

Overall, the Pacers truly did put together a solid rookie class relative to where their picks were on draft night. The future seems to be bright in Indiana. Haliburton and Mathurin sharing a backcourt should be a ton of fun.

