Rookie Ladder: Victor Wembanyama Reclaims Top Spot

After going scorched earth for a few weeks, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has finally reclaimed the top spot.

Despite notions the race has already been won by any single player, the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Award is still very much up in the air. As marked by a change at No. 1 in this week's rookie ladder.

Here is the official Draft Digest rookie ladder as of Wednesday, Jan. 24:

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

After an extended stay at No. 2 on this list, Victor Wembanyama has finally reclaimed his early-season standing of No. 1.

Don’t look now, but the 7-foot-4 phenom is slowly morphing into exactly what many thought he would be: an elite two-way monster.

In his last 11 games, he’s averaged 24.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.5 blocks per game with respectable splits of 53% overall and 35% from three.

Simply put, he’s been on another level recently. It hasn’t necessarily helped the Spurs in the win column, but it might not matter if his stats continue to be this gaudy.

2. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

On the flip side of the coin is Chet Holmgren, who is tapering off just a bit as we enter the dog days of the season.

In his last five games, he’s averaged just 11.0 points on 38% shooting overall and 25% shooting from three. He’s still managed to be impactful — 3.8 assists and 3.2 blocks per game in that span — but it’s clear the grueling NBA season is beginning to wear on him some.

Despite lesser output, the race is still neck-and-neck, as Holmgren had had a large part in helping the Thunder get to No. 1 in the Western Conference. Tonight’s matchup between the two should be enlightening.

3. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller has been a man possessed recently, scoring 74 total points in his last three contests to re-claim the third overall spot from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

On the season, Miller is now scoring just shy of 15 points per game, a great mark, if not for the two 7-foot titans breaking records nightly.

Still, the 2023 draft’s second overall pick is starting to find his groove, and seems to be gelling with the Hornets roster well after some draft night drama.

4. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

5. Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks

6. Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

7. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

8. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

9. Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

10. Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

