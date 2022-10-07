Scouting the 2023 Empire Classic: Top Prospects to Watch and Questions to Ask

On the heels of the two-day Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson battle plus the start of season international leagues, scouting season is here! College basketball will be joining the party in just about a month.

One of the early aspects of the college seasons to be excited about are the early season tournaments that match up teams and prospects from different conferences. I’ll be breaking down a few of those tournaments from a scouting lense, starting with the Empire Classic that will feature Richmond, St. John’s, Syracuse and Temple in a battle at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on November 21st and 22nd.

Here’s a look at the top prospects and questions to ask:

Richmond Spiders

Top Prospect(s): Tyler Burton (Wing, Senior)

Does Tyler Burton Establish Himself as a Top 60 Prospect?

Burton broke out last season on Richmond’s first NCAA tournament team since 2011 with averages of 16.1 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 stocks on 36 percent from deep (4.2 attempts per game). He’s a legitimate NBA prospect thanks to his positional size on a strong and long frame, three-point shooting, ability to attack closeouts and three-and-D role fit.

Capping his collegiate career off with another productive season should cement himself as a draft-able prospect. However, taking a step forward as a higher level shooter with similar volume (at least up to the upper 30s) or as an on ball creator would significantly raise his upside and offer more appeal to selecting a 23-year old on draft day.

I’m hoping Burton has his opportunities to defend Syracuse’s dynamic freshman guard, Judah Mintz. Success against an aggressive and creative score like Mintz could open some eyes on his potential defensive versatility.

St. John’s Red Storm

Top Prospect(s): Posh Alexander (Guard, Junior), Andre Curbelo (Guard, Senior), David Jones (Wing, Junior), AJ Storr (Wing, Freshman)

Does Curbelo Take the Leap?

There is reason for scouts to believe the six-foot-one Curbelo can eventually become a reliable rotation point guard at the next level.

The Illinois transfer catches eyes with his passing, vision, creativity, flair and joy playing the game. Being back in New York and healthy (missed about two months last season with a concussion, could be exactly what he needs to take the next step in his game as a shooter (16% career three-point shooter on 65 attempts) and decision-maker (3.8 assists per game to 2.7 turnovers per game in 20.7 career minutes per game).

Will Posh Alexander’s Three-Point Shooting Improve?

Alexander’s tough, aggressive and disruptive defense (2.4 steals per game in his career) and playmaking (5.5 assists per game last season) are what draws scouts to him. He’s a former Co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year, an award he won as a freshman, that has zero back down in him.

The major concern is Alexander’s three-point shooting. Last season, Alexander shot 21% from deep (60 attempts)-down from his 29% mark as a freshman (67 attempts). The low three point numbers as a 6’0 point guard is difficult to buy into. Alexander’s shotmaking versatility and believable mechanics are reasons to be optimistic about improvements, but this may be a prove it year.

Syracuse Orange

Top Prospect(s): Chris Bunch (Freshman, Wing), Jesse Edwards (Big, Senior), Joe Girard III (Guard, Senior), Judah Mintz (Guard, Freshman), Benny Williams (Wing, Sophomore)

Will Judah Mintz Announce his Presence?

I’ll continue to say this, Mintz is a sneaky one and done candidate.

The six-foot-three, wiry strong guard thrives getting downhill to either get to the rim or his potent pullup game. He’s a relentless attacker and tough shot maker that Syracuse can and should rely on right away.

His attacking mindset, self-creation and potential as a disruptive defender will have scouts watching closely all year with the Empire Classic being the first big college showcase games for Mintz.

Is it Benny Williams’ Time?

The talented six-foot-eight wing was someone who I thought could contribute to Syracuse on both ends of the floor last season as a freshman because of his size, length, above the rim athleticism shooting and ball skills.

He wasn't able to receive consistent sizable minutes (10.9 minutes per game, 29 games played), but certainly had his flashes, especially with a career-high 14-points and 6 rebounds in 30 minutes versus Duke late last year.

With an increase in minutes and role, Williams could be set up for a breakout sophomore year and be a key piece for Syracuse on both ends. He’s as talented as anyone on the team and in my opinion the team’s second best prospect behind Mintz.

Temple Owls

Top Prospect(s): Khalif Battle (Guard, Junior)

Can Battle Recapture His Pre-injury Success and Emerge on the Draft Scene?

Before his season ended prematurely after seven games due to surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot, Battle was performing like one of the better guards in the country-averaging 21.4 points per game on a remarkable 48% from three (6.1 attempts per game, 43 total) including 26-points against USC.

Coming back fully healthy, Battle should be in position to recapture his draft momentum with his shotmaking ability and if he can solidify himself as a potent three point shooter. The seven game sample size is understandably so met with some skepticism. Battle’s highest three point percentage mark for a full season is 31% (6.6 attempts per game, 73 attempts).

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.