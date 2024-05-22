Should JT Toppin Remain in the NBA Draft?
In a nebulous draft like this one, very few things can be ascertained beyond a reasonable doubt when projecting forward. The amount of variables from things like intel, injury reports, combine results, and even scrimmages makes doing things like creating boards or mock drafts a more difficult endeavor than in years past.
There is basically only one lock in this draft: Alex Sarr is almost certainly to go first to the Atlanta Hawks. Outside of that, any guess is a valid one.
Given that much of the focus is on the lottery, it's even more important in a class like this to understand the value of later first-round picks. Championships are built through the draft in most instances – at least, drafted players typically make up a good rotation.
Though he may return to college for a big enough NIL payday, Jadyn "JT" Toppin is a physical forward who played for New Mexico last season, winning the Mountain West Conference's Rookie of the Year Award as well as being named to first-team all-MWC.
On the season, he produced 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, and continued to show out in the NBA Combine scrimmages, being the only player to record a double-double in the games played that day.
Despite having a couple of flaws, mostly his lack of versatility on the offensive end, Toppin is a surefire rotation player in the NBA, and could be so more quickly than other players his age given his defined role and skillset.
In so many words, Toppin is a plug-and-play forward that possesses high motor, is tough on the glass on both ends, and is a pretty good facsimile of a rim protector despite being just 6-foot-9.
Whether he returns to the college ranks or ends up going pro, JT Toppin will be a name to monitor. May 29 is the deadline to withdraw from the draft process and go back to school.
