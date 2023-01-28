The Quick Scout: Previewing Sunday’s Drake-Belmont Matchup from an NBA Lens

This Sunday afternoon matchup features two legitimate NBA prospects from mid-major schools in Tucker DeVries and Ben Sheppard. Let’s take a quick glance at this matchup and what makes them valuable to NBA teams.

Drake sophomore Tucker DeVries and Belmont senior Ben Sheppard are two of the best mid-major wing prospects because of their production, translatable NBA skills and projectable roles. Both are the focal points of opposing scouting reports, pace their respective teams in scoring (DeVries at 18.9 and Sheppard at 18.7), have shown encouraging year-to-year development in their game and are expected to become members of an NBA system (parent club or G League affiliate).

DeVries is proving to be a coveted top notch 3-point shooter with elite touch. The 6-foot-7 wing is shooting 39% from three on 6.7 attempts per game alongside his shotmaking versatility. His current mark is up from last year’s 33% clip (6.1 attempts) and is more indicative of the type of shooter he truly is. DeVries has scored 20 or more points in four straight games, matching a season long. Over those four games, He has been lights out from distance with a 50% mark (16-32).

Digging a bit deeper into DeVries shooting numbers, DeVries is shooting at a scorching 61% clip on unguarded catch-and-shoot threes (31 attempts) according to Synergy. Considering his projected off-ball role at the next level and his ideal fit playing alongside players who can create paint touches to draw and kicks, it’s a significant number that he can hang his hat on.

Sheppard’s last four games haven't been too shabby either. He poured in 20 or more in each himself including a 23-point and 10 rebound double-double in a Belmont win over Evansville in their last game. Over that stretch, Sheppard is burying 43% of triples (14-32), slightly up from his 41% on the season. It doesn't seem like he gets enough credit for his three-point shooting. Maybe it’s because some feel there isn't enough versatility or if it’s disguised a bit because of his ability to operate on the ball as a slasher.

Thanks to his combination of size (6-foot-6), length, shooting and defensive playmaking (1.5 steals), Sheppard is someone NBA teams will be looking to fill a 3-and-D role. Within that role, Sheppard provides additional value as an overall dribble-pass-shoot wing, a skillset all NBA wings really need.

I’m expecting Sheppard to be matched up on DeVries, which will be a notable test for both. Sheppard will have to find a way to limit an elite shooter that’s on a tear while DeVries must find a way to be productive against an athletic and formidable defender with NBA tools. This game is a must watch!

