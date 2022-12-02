The Weekend Slate: Assessing Three of the Weekend’s Most Intriguing Games to Scout

Another weekend is here full of exciting scouting matchups. Let's get ready to South Carolina versus Georgetown, Toledo versus George Mason and Oregon State vs USC.

With the weekend here, it’s time to examine three of the most intriguing games to scout. This weekend’s game features a potential lottery pick and former number overall player in his class, an underrated lights out career shooter and multiple names to monitor as potential Portsmouth Invitational Tournament Selections.

South Carolina vs. Georgetown (Saturday, 12:00 pm)

South Carolina Top Prospects: Gregory “GG” Jackson II (Big Wing, Freshman)

Georgetown Top Prospect(s): Primo Spears (Guard, Sophomore), Brandon Murray (Wing, Sophomore)

I’ll be in attendance for this one for another live look at Jackson, who will be looking to bounce back from a rough shooting outing in a 79-55 blowout loss to George Washington (4-of-17-shooting including 1-of-5 from three and 2-of-3 from the free throw line).

How will he respond?

Even in the loss, Jackson displayed his lottery grade worthy tools and skills, just as he’s done so far this season. Entering the matchup against Georgetown, Jackson leads South Carolina in points (16.3), rebounds (7.4), blocks (1.3) and is second in steals (1.0) while shooting 36% from beyond the arc on 4.3 attempts per game. I’ll be writing about my in person perspective on Jackson next week.

Georgetown has been led by two transfers who are friends and former teammates at Mount Zion Prep in Maryland, Primo Spears (Duquesne) and Brandon Murray (LSU).

Spears, a scoring minded guard that thrives off the bounce, paces the team in scoring and assists (16.4 points and 4.8 assists). He’ll become more of a legitimate prospect if his career 29% 3-point mark (118 attempts) significantly improves.

At 6-foot-5, Murray is an athletic three-level scorer that’s shooting 41% from three on 4.8 attempts per game. Thus far, it’s a promising sign to his shooting development as he’s up from last season’s 33% mark (3.6 attempts). Considering Murray’s shotmaking and shooting plus his defensive tools and production as a disruptive defender (1.9 stocks), he’ll have an opportunity to carve out a 3-and-D role on the NBA level as his floor.

Toledo vs. George Mason (Saturday, 2:00 pm)

Toledo Top Prospects: J.T. Shumate (Wing, Senior), Setric Millner Jr. (Wing, Senior), RayJ Dennis (Guard, Junior)

George Mason Top Prospects: Josh Oduro (Big, Senior), Justyn Fernandez (Wing, Freshman)

If I wasn't going to the South Carolina-Georgetown matchup, this would be my game of choice to attend. Toledo will enter EagleBank arena with three under the radar prospects that I have an undrafted grade on, but should be monitored as potential G League targets.

Shumate is Toledo's best prospect. At 6-foot-7, he possesses size and a top tier valued NBA skill, three point shooting.

Shumate is a career 44% 3-point shooter on 216 attempts. I’m hoping he gets an invite to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) to get more NBA eyes on him during the draft process, he’s certainly deserving.

Dennis is continuing an efficient breakout season as a shotmaking guard with playmaking upside. He leads the team in scoring (18.7) and assists (6.1) while shooting 40% from three (5.3 attempts), career highs in each. Denis is more of a prospect for next year, but may start to generate buzz sooner if his play sustains.

Milner Jr. is an athletic wing with some versatility that becomes more interesting if the shooting developments are real. He’s a 33% career 3-point shooter, but shot at a 38% clip from deep this season after finishing at 37% last season. Another potential PIT name.

In continuing the PIT name theme, Oduro is another. The numbers are a bit down, but he is still one of the best players in a terrific Atlantic-10 conference and one of the most skilled bigs in the country. He’s coming off an excellent overtime win against Hofstra, putting up 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and 1-of-2 from distance. Oduro developing more into a stretch big remains the key to his draft stock (3-of-8 from beyond the arc thus far).

Fernandez is only playing about six minutes per game, but is the long-term prospect to monitor. The full season breakout is likely next year, but I’m expecting more and more flashes as his playing time increases-played 12 minutes against Hofstra with a pair of made threes.

Oregon State vs USC (Sunday, 7:00 pm)

Oregon St. Top Prospect: Jordan Pope (Guard, Freshman)

USC Top Prospects: Drew Peterson (Wing, Senior), Boogie Ellis (Guard, Senior)

In a familiar theme, Peterson and Ellis are two more potential PIT candidates, but Peterson gets my vote for the top prospect in this game. The 6-foot-9 playmaking wing has the size, ball skills and shooting that can impact an NBA game. He’s stuffing the stat sheet with averages of 14.9 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while shooting 39% from deep (4.1 attempts per game).

Ellis is having a career season as a senior and brings intrigue as a dynamic shotmaking guard with shooting range and shot versatility (16.5 point, career 38% 3-point shooter as a Trojan).

Pope is another long term prospect to track. He’s been given the freedom as a freshman to play his game and work through mistakes as a focal point of the offense, leading the team in points (14.6) and assists (3.8).

