The Weekend Slate: Assessing Three of the Weekend's Most Intriguing Scouting Games

Another weekend is here, full of exciting scouting matchups. Let's get ready to Temple against Penn, Drake taking on Richmond and Siena matching up with Delaware.

With the weekend here, it’s time to examine three of the most intriguing games to scout. This weekend’s game features a big five rivarly game, one of the nation's best shooters, a matchup between two potential second round picks and arguably the best point guard outside of the power five.

Temple vs Pennsylvania (Saturday, 1:00pm)

Temple Top Prospects: Khalif Battle (Guard, RS Sophomore), Zack Hicks (Wing, Sophomore)

Pennsylvania Top Prospect: Jordan Dingle (Guard, Junior)

A Big Five rivalry game featuring two conference scoring leaders in Battle (American) and Dingle (Ivy), sign me up!

Battle, Temple’s most NBA-ready prospect, is performing at an American Conference Player of the Year level. He’s leading the conference in scoring at 19.9 points per game and made threes (33) on 38% shooting from three (8.6 attempts). The appeal is simple. A 6-foot-5, strong, aggressive, shot-making guard with legitimate 3-point shooting versatility.

Although an inch or two shorter (6-foot-3), Dingle shares a similar profile to Battle. An aggressive scorer and multiple level shot maker with a strong, NBA ready frame. Dingle has been the best scorer in the Ivy League over the past couple of seasons, leading the league last season at 20.9 points per game and pacing it again this season with 23.5 points through 11 games.

Dingle’s swing skill is his 3-point shooting. He’e shooting a career-best 35% from deep on 7.6 attempts, up from last season’s 33% clip on the same number of attempts per game.

While Battle holds the title of the team’s most ready prospect, Hicks has a strong case as the team’s top overall and/or long-term prospect. At 6-foot-8, his combination of size, shooting and feel screams modern NBA. Hicks enters this game coming off his first double-double of the season against St. Joe’s, 10 points and 10 rebounds with two made threes.

Others Worth Monitoring: Damian Dunn (Guard, Temple, RS Sophomore), Nick Jourdain (Wing, Temple, Sophomore), Jamille Reynolds (Big, Temple, Sophomore)

Drake vs Richmond (Saturday, 2:00pm)

Drake Top Prospect: Tucker Devries (Wing, Sophomore)

Richmond Top Prospect: Tyler Burton (Wing, Senior)

Shooting will always be at the top of the list of coveted NBA skills, especially when it comes with size. At 6-foot-7, Devries has positional size and is one of, if not the best, shooter in the country. Shooting at a 38% clip on 6.3 attempts a game, he possess a beautiful shooting stroke with excellent shot prep plus translatable shooting versatility from relocations, catch-and-shoots, stand-stills, movement, etc.

The hope is that his special shooting is enough to overcome his limitations as a shot creator and athlete. He’ll be looking for a bounce back game after finishing with a season low 13 points and failing to connect on any of his eight attempts from beyond the arc in Drake’s win over Omaha.

Burton has developed each year at Richmond and has firmly entrenched himself on the draft scene last season as a 3-and-D wing with a NBA ready body. Operating as the team’s engine, Burton is absolutely embracing the role and producing career highs in points (18.5) and rebounds (8.4) while connecting on 35% of his threes (6.4 attempts) and generating 1.9 stocks per game.

Burton set his career scoring high on 38-points earlier this season against the College of Charleston, besting his previous 36 point total set last season versus St. Bonaventure.

Burton and DeVries are both in that second-round range and if undrafted, should be priority two contract targets.

Siena vs Delaware (Sunday, 2:00pm)

Siena Top Prospect: Javian McCollum (Guard, Sophomore)

Delaware Top Prospect: Jameer Nelson Jr. (Guard, RS Junior)

McCollum is one of my favorite prospects to watch and have previously mentioned a few times on The Weekend Slate. I was able to scout him in person against Georgetown and walked away even more impressed by him. He's such an effortless and smooth shotmaker and shot creator for himself and others. Whenever he declares, McCollum will have a strong chance to best Siena’s first draft player since Dan Terwilliger in 1982.

Nelson Jr. is making a name for himself at Delaware over the past couple of seasons and is currently averaging a career-high 18.8 points and an impressive 2.7 stocks per game. As a small guard (6-foot-1), he must prove that he can be a reliable shooter from distance (32% on 5.9 attempts), but is worth tracking due to his scoring, defensive playmaking and NBA bloodlines.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.