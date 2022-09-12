Under the Radar Draft Prospects: Gibson Jimerson and Kobe Elvis

After previously discussing George Mason’s Josh Oduro and Virginia Commonwealth’s Jayden Nunn, we continue with a quick look at two more under the radar prospects in the A-10, St. Louis’ Gibson Jimerson, and Dayton’s Kobe Elvis.

Gibson Jimerson, St. Louis

Small Wing I 6’5’-205lbs I Redshirt Sophomore

2021-2022 Stats: 16.3 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 assists per game, 0.5 steal per game in 33.8 minutes per game

2021-2022 Shooting: 42% from the field, 42% from three on 5.9 attempts per game, 82.6% free-throw mark

With a significant increase in minutes and role last season (21.6 minutes per game and 6.4 field goal attempts per game to 33.8 minutes and 12.5 attempts), Jimerson delivered a breakout season that should have him firmly on draft radars moving forward. Jimerson finished third in the conference in scoring and fifth in three-point percentage. The third-team All-Atlantic 10 selection led St. Louis in scoring and his 87 made three-pointers was tied for the second most in school history.

Clearly Jimerson’s NBA appeal is his knockdown three-point shooting. 2.5 made threes per game last season with a 41% career mark on 357 attempts.

Equipped with a high and quick release, Jimerson offers a mix of deep range and shot versatility from movement threes, dribble jumpers, and catch-and-shoots. He’s arguably his best in spot up and catch-and-shoot situations where he respectively ranks in the 92nd and 83rd percentiles including knocking down 47% of his unguarded catch-and-shoot threes (40-84). Jimerson’s off the dribble three-point shooting is just as, if not more, lethal as he connected on 47.1% of his attempts (16-34).

When you possess shooting gravity, especially with range, being able to attack closeouts is critical. Jimerson can attack closeouts to either get to the rim or pullup. Since he lacks the ideal vertical pop and explosion at the rim (no dunks last season on 132 rim attempts), the pullup is key. Jimerson is only shooting 31.4% on dribble jumpers, a mark that I’ll be monitoring for improvement all season and hoping to see more the below.

Defensively, he’s not blessed with the physical tools of a plus defender and will not be relied upon to be a stopper by any stretch. Jimerson must rely on consistent effort and sound positioning to be a competitive defender.

Jimerson is a near lock to enter his name in the 2023 draft to at least receive feedback. Whenever he officially does enter though, he’ll be amongst the top shooters in the class.

Kobe Elvis, Dayton

Ancillary Guard I 6’2'-170lbs I Redshirt Sophomore

2021-2022 Stats:8.9 points per game, 1.9 rebound per game, 2.4 assists per game, 0.6 steals per game in 25.5 minutes per game

2021-2022 Shooting:44% from the field, 36% from three on 3.4 attempts per game, 77% free-throw mark

While Jimerson enjoyed a breakout last season, Elvis set the groundwork for his own. Sharing the name and number of the late great Kobe Bryant, it’s no surprise Elvis’ game revolves around his bucket getting ability.

Elvis thrives as an aggressive, confident, and skilled shot creator and shot maker. His scoring arsenal features pullups, step backs, and side steps with fluid footwork and tough shot making ability. Elvis notched double figures in scoring 17 times including three games with 20 points.

Elvis possesses a potent midrange pullup game, shooting 45.6% on two-point jumpers. Speaking to his shot creation ability, only 4 of his 41 makes were assisted.

His midrange proficiency is an encouraging indicator that his off the bounce three-point shooting, particularly out of pick-and-rolls, will improve. Elvis shot 29.5% (13-31) on off the dribble threes and 26.3% when they're attempted out of pick-and-rolls on a small 19 attempt sample size. If you’re going to be a primary handler on the NBA level, being able to hit from deep out of pick-and-rolls is crucial.

Although he’s at his best with the ball in his hands, Elvis is a reliable off ball threat thanks to his catch-and-shoot proficiency where he ranked in the 89th percentile, shot 41% on catch-and-shoot threes (30-73) and 51% when unguarded (21-41).

Defense and playmaking are two areas of needed improvement. Defense isn’t what Elvis is out there for, but he should at least be an adequate defender if he continues to find consistency with his engagement.

The playmaking flashes hold the most value, but still may be limited alongside another talented guard, Malachi Smith, who is a legitimate point guard prospect in his own right. Elvis reportedly has taken reps at point guard in preparation for more responsibility there. Over the final five games of the season, Elvis averaged 5.2 assists per including a career-high eight assists against Toledo.

Elvis battled an ankle injury for the majority of the season and is slated to enter the year healthy. Expect a healthy Kobe Elvis to have a productive season and be an integral piece to Dayton’s success.

