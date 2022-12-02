Victor Wembanyama Caps Another Strong LNB Performance

Projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama continued his run of dominance with a strong performance Friday.

For the fourth-straight game, Wembanyama scored over 30 points, finishing with 32. He shot 12-for-20 from the field.

Perhaps more impressively, Wembanyama had the bandwidth to tack on 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a win over Fos-sur-Mer.

The performance capped the Metropolitans 92’s ninth-straight win. They’ve largely been carried by the 18-year-old phenom, who is becoming a bigger basketball sensation by the day.

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is one of the most anticipated draft prospects ever. His combination of size, fluidity, skill and poise is nearly unheard of. And it’s why he’s essentially locked up the No. 1 spot already.

Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report: “It would take a major red flag emerging between now and the draft for Wembanyama not to go No. 1 overall. Even if others in this class have a historic season, the intangibles the 7-footer possesses cannot be passed on. As long as he stays healthy, he’s the clear top prospect in the world right now.”

Wembanyama next plays on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.