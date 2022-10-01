Victor Wembanyama Looks Special Through Three LNB Games

With three games in the LNB Pro A league under his bench, French NBA prospect Victor Wembanayama already looks special.

After a surprising transfer from Paris Basketball to Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, many wondered if if was the correct move for the 18-year-old phenom.

Thus far, it looks like it’s in the least allowed Wembanayama to maintain his earlier production, if not have an even more productive role.

At 7-foot-5, Wembanyama has taken the NBA Draft circle by storm. With a lengthy frame and preternatural ball skills for his size, Wembanyama is likely the most intriguing prospect many have ever seen.

His skills were seen early in his just his first contest with the Metropolitans 92, as he poured on 23 points, ten rebounds and a block while shooting 48 percent from the field.

Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

His second game was easily his least productive, as he finished with just ten points and eight rebounds, but his did tack on his season-high three blocks as an interior defender.

Wembanyama has the unique ability to thrive on the perimeter. With an 8-foot wingspan and near 10-foot standing reach, Wembanyama can see and shoot clearly over nearly any type of defenders, but especially perimeter based ones.

These skills were on full display in his third and most recent games, as he hit two of his three attempted three points to finish with 19 points. He shot 50 percent from the field overall, and tacked on two blocks and six rebounds.

All 30 NBA teams will continue to closely monitor Wembanayama’s campaign in anticipating for the 2023 NBA Draft, in which he’ll likely hear his name called first.

Wembanyama next plays on Oct. 8.

