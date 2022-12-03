Why Hofstra Guard Aaron Estrada Should be on NBA Draft Radars

Hofstra's Senior guard, Aaron Estrada, is an under the radar draft prospect that's coming off another noteworthy resume-boosting game. What skills stood out and should be on draft radars?

Aaron Estrada added to his CAA Player of the Year-type of start to the season with an impressive outing against George Mason, totaling 31 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists (2 turnovers) with 4 made threes and draining 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. Let’s take a look at his performance in a tough overtime loss and why he should be tracked by all evaluators and scouts.

Shot Creation and Tough Shotmaking

Over his two year Hofstra career, Estrada has been a bucket, averaging 19.2 points including a team leading 21.7 through 9 games this season. His mix of a shifty handle, creativity and tough shot-making allows him to create space and score despite his lack of ideal athleticism and burst. George Mason got a taste of it for Estrada’s second game of 30 points or more this season.

Look at the footwork, quick handle and fluidity from him on the clip below to get Gaines stumbling a bit to create space for the tween pull-up 3.

In the next clip, Estrada uses his creative handle, pace and deception to beat Justyn Fernandez off the bounce and get fouled on the free throw pull-up. Fernandez is a long and athletic wing that will in all likelihood be a NBA player.

That’s the type of creation Estrada has in his bag and will need to continue to showcase against NBA caliber size and athleticism. He displayed more of it with below the rim craft and touch finishes as well.

Three-Point Shooting Versatility

You have to be able to shoot in the league, especially as a guard like Estrada that relies more on craft and finesse than athleticism. Estrada buried 4-of-7 from distance, showcasing a bit of his shooting versatility with a relocation, pick-and-roll and pull-up three.

Estrada’s final three-point mark will be critical. He’s currently shooting a career-high 42% from three on 5.4 attempts compared to last season’s 33% clip on 5.8 attempts. I don't believe there should be many questions about his shotmaking capabilities, but the level of a shooter he truly is still remains to be seen.

Pick-and-Roll Passing

He wasn't perfect and didn't always get the assist, but Estrada made sound decisions throughout the game out of pick-and-rolls to read the defense and create shots for others. From simple reads and passes like draw and kicks and lobs to more advanced ones like weak side corner skips, Estrada possesses intriguing playmaking ability and vision.

Estrada typically makes a pass or two per game that really catches your eye and sells you on his passing and vision. In this game, it was this beautiful wrap around bounce in the lane.

With his primary next level sell as a crafty bucket getter, the playmaking is becoming a reliable secondary skill that can impact the game when his shot isn't falling.

