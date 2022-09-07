Skip to main content
NBA Draft Scouting Report: G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson

Scouting Report: Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson 

Guard | G League Ignite

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.38

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Prospect Profile 

By the time he’s drafted, Henderson will have two full seasons of professional experience in the G League. If it weren’t for a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama being in this class, Henderson would be the consensus No. 1 pick at this point.

While Henderson does lack height at 6-foot-2, his athleticism and 6-foot-9 wingspan make up for it. He’s ready today to be the point guard of an NBA team.

An elite leaper, Henderson is incredibly explosive. He’s one of the better athletes in this class, which is saying something given who that puts him up against.

The unique compilation of speed and explosiveness makes Henderson a menace in transition. Even in half-court sets, he is slippery in traffic and experienced in dissecting defenses off the dribble. Furthermore, he’s smart with the ball and takes good care of it.

Whether Henderson dunks the ball with emphasis at the end of a drive or lays it in with finesse, his touch near the rim is elite. He’s able to convert on highly difficult attempts with either hand. He’s got a ridiculous first step and a robust layup package that’s only getting better. Not only does he have to speed to blow by defenders, but Henderson also has a deadly hesitation dribble that keeps defenses guessing where he’s going next.

The basketball IQ of Henderson is impressive given his age, rarely making major mistakes despite playing at the professional level as a teenager.

The one knock on Henderson is his 3-point shot. Last season in the G League, he made less than 20% of his attempts from beyond the arc. With that in mind, he has a very effective midrange jumper that gives us optimism the deeper shot will come around. It’s worth noting he went from a high school 3-point line to the NBA distance, which is quite an adjustment.

Again, the Henderson’s midrange game is really good. He’s great at squaring up his body to the rim regardless of how advanced the actual shot he’s taking is. As such, he’s an elite scorer at two levels, but needs to improve drastically from deep round out his offensive game.

While he’s projected to be one of the top two picks either way, the 3-point shot is what most teams will keep a close eye on this season. The mechanics are fluid and quick, which is a promising sign for the young guard.

Not only is Henderson a great scorer, but he’s also a facilitator as a true point guard. He produced nearly four assists per game last season as a 17-year-old. He’s also a fantastic positional rebounder, notching nearly five per contest. Henderson has a nose for the ball, which is why he’s an underrated offensive rebounder.

Defensively, Henderson is pesky but undisciplined. He’s got work to do on that end, especially as it relates to limiting fouls. With another G League season under his belt, he could look much better entering the draft next summer as a defender. What is promising is that he’s got good natural timing as a shot blocker.

Henderson was one of the primary scorers for the Ignite last season, but was competing with several other guards for shots in Jaden Hardy and Dyson Daniels. This season the Ignite once again have a loaded roster, but it feels like Henderson’s team. He’ll have the chance to be the true offensive alpha this time around.

It feels unlikely as of now, but Henderson will have the chance to prove he’s worthy of the top overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. 

Highlights 

Draft Projection 

Top-Three Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

